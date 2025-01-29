STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN STOCKTON, CA

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Stockton, California. This location is Stretch Zone's 381st in the United States and is owned and operated by Stephaine Welch and Pattie Pedrucci, first-time Stretch Zone owners.

With an appreciation of the power and impact stretching can have on the well-being of the body, Stephaine and Pattie, enter the Stockton market with confidence that their Stretch Zone studio will be a monumental addition to the community. Helping residents achieve enhanced flexibility, improved posture, and increased range of motion, this studio in Stockton will contribute to Stretch Zone's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services. "As lifelong Stocktonians, there is no place we would rather be! We are excited to be part of the Lincoln Center Shops and introduce this concept to our community," says Welch. Pattie and Stephanie are excited to change lives and expand the Stretch Zone brand footprint, sharing the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible at a prime location.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish an ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Stockton is located at 836 W. Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton, CA, 95207. Operating hours are M-F 7am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-3pm and the studio phone number is (209) 292-8672. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone members. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 370 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone.com

