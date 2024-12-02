STRETCH ZONE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING IN TROPHY CLUB, TEXAS

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

TROPHY CLUB, Texas, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Trophy Club, Texas. This location is Stretch Zone's 378th in the United States and is owned and operated by Danny Leverett, a multi-unit Stretch Zone owner.

Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, Stretch Zone is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities.

Danny began his journey with Stretch Zone as a client, where he experienced firsthand the transformative benefits of enhanced flexibility and mobility. Inspired by his improved lifestyle, he is now committed to Stretch Zone's mission of helping residents in Trophy Club achieve greater flexibility, improved posture, and increased range of motion. This dedication contributes to Stretch Zone's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services in the community.

"Opening a Stretch Zone franchise allows me to contribute to a growing wellness movement, empowering clients to achieve their fitness goals and lead healthier lives," says Danny Leverett. "I look forward to being part of a supportive community, building relationships with clients, and collaborating with a team that shares a passion for health and wellness." Danny is excited to expand the Stretch Zone brand footprint and sees significant potential for business growth while positively influencing how the public views health and wellness through the unique benefits of assisted stretching at this prime location.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish a more ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Trophy Club is located at 2240 TX-114, Suite 640, Trophy Club, TX 76262. Operating hours are M-F 7am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-5pm and the studio phone number is (682)502-4072. The first visit and consultation is free for any new Stretch Zone client. For more information, and to book your complimentary stretch, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 370 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

