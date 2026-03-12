STRETCH ZONE OPENS TODAY IN CHINO HILLS, CA

New wellness studio brings practitioner-assisted stretching to support recovery, mobility, and quality of life

CHINO HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, officially opens Stretch Zone Chino Hills today, bringing a new approach to wellness, recovery, and longevity to the local community. The studio is owned and operated by Guillermo A. Santamaria, with his wife Sylvia Santamaria serving as Operations Manager and General Manager.

Guillermo's interest in Stretch Zone is rooted in his passion for health and wellness and his personal experience as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "After years of wear and tear, recovery and longevity became top of mind for me," he shared. "Stretch Zone is deeply focused on helping its members move better and live with less discomfort, and that mission really resonated with me."

For Guillermo, opening Stretch Zone Chino Hills represents the realization of a long-held goal. "What once felt like a far-fetched idea—owning a business centered around something I truly believe in—is now becoming a reality," he said. "What I love most is being able to help our members improve their quality of life while also helping our team grow professionally."

Chino Hills is known for its active, sports-loving community, yet currently lacks access to practitioner-assisted stretching. Stretch Zone Chino Hills fills that gap by offering personalized, one-on-one stretch sessions designed to improve flexibility, increase mobility, and reduce stiffness in a safe, guided environment. Certified practitioners actively listen to each member's needs and tailor every session to the individual's body, goals, and comfort level.

"What truly sets Stretch Zone apart is its focus on hospitality," Guillermo added. "Members aren't just another number. They're welcomed, listened to, and valued from the moment they walk through the door."

Stretch Zone Chino Hills opens today, March 12, 2026, and will operate Monday-Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-5pm. To celebrate the opening, new guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 400 open locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

