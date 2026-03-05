STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN LAKEWOOD, CO

Premier Assisted Stretching Brand Expands to Colorado Under Local Ownership

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted-stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Lakewood, CO. The studio introduces practitioner-assisted stretching to the community, helping residents improve mobility, increase energy, and enhance overall quality of life.

Stretch Zone Lakewood is owned and operated by Pedro Ramirez and Nicole Garcia, marking their first Stretch Zone location, with plans to open additional studios in the future. The duo was inspired to join the brand after experiencing firsthand the benefits of assisted stretching when Nicole sought relief from sciatica pain.

"We're excited to bring Stretch Zone to Lakewood and deliver the awesome service the Stretch Zone system provides," said Pedro Ramirez, Owner of Stretch Zone Lakewood. "Our goal is simple — to help people live better. There's nothing more rewarding than the satisfaction that comes from helping improve somebody's life."

Nicole, who works in the aerospace industry, and Pedro, who previously owned a house cleaning business, were drawn to Stretch Zone's science-backed approach and proven system. With the brand's proprietary method and patented strapping system now backed by research data, they know that Stretch Zone will bring real, measurable improvements to members.

Stretch Zone's practitioner-assisted stretching uses trained professionals and proprietary equipment to help muscles relax and move more efficiently. By stabilizing and isolating muscle groups, practitioners can safely increase range of motion beyond what individuals can achieve on their own. The result is improved flexibility, more energy, reduced stiffness, and enhanced performance in everyday life.

"When someone tries their first stretch session, they're often surprised by how energized and flexible they feel afterward," Ramirez added. "They walk out eager to come back."

Conveniently located in Lakewood, the studio offers accessible appointment times and membership options designed to fit a variety of lifestyles and budgets. The team is committed to creating a welcoming environment where members of all ages and activity levels can prioritize their mobility and long-term wellness.

To celebrate its grand opening on March 5, 2026, Stretch Zone Lakewood is offering a complimentary first stretch session for new members.

Stretch Zone Lakewood

437 S Wadsworth Blvd B, Lakewood, CO, 80226

Phone: (720) 826-2050

Hours: Monday – Friday, 7AM – 8PM, Saturday & Sunday 8AM – 4PM

Outside of the studio, Pedro and Nicole enjoy hiking Colorado's scenic trails and walking their dogs — an active lifestyle that reflects their passion for movement and wellness.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With over 420 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life. In 2026, the company released an industry-first research study, The Stretch Zone Effect - published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment, providing scientific data supporting the benefits of its practitioner-assisted stretching method. Stretch Zone has been featured on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

