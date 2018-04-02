Stretch Zone Anticipates Record Franchise Growth in 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers realize the power of practitioner-assisted stretch, category pioneer Stretch Zone, announces its plans to double its footprint by the end of the year. With the goal of securing franchise owners to expand the concept across the U.S., Stretch Zone will debut its brand refresh, patent-pending equipment and the industry's leading stretch methodology at the 2018 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, taking place in Las Vegas on April 3-6.

Stretch Zone

"While most individuals have grown up understanding how stretch can impact one's health and lifestyle, we are finally seeing an overall wellness shift that crosses all demographics – from baby boomers to millennials – where people want to be active and stay active as long as possible," explains Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone founder. "While trends come and go, the impact of stretch has longevity, not only because of its physiological benefits, but also how it compliments individual fitness and lifestyle choices. As the power of stretch is realized, there is no better time to expand and take part in this adoption across the country."

As the original stretch franchise, and with a low cost of entry, owning a Stretch Zone location is a simple, turnkey process. With a scientific approach and methodology, patent-pending equipment and proprietary training and education written by stretch pioneer Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise and the ideal fit for business owners with previous franchise, consumer services or sales experience. With more than 40 locations, including corporate facilities in South Florida, Stretch Zone seeks single- and multi-unit franchise owners ready to make a difference.

"We started franchising to start a movement and educate the market about the benefits of a consistent stretch program," explains Mike Bush, CEO of Stretch Zone. "Every day we are reminded by our customers how stretch has allowed them to live a better life. By franchising this concept, we are able to reach more people and bring the Stretch Zone difference to markets across the country. The training and systems we have in place put us in a great position to double our footprint this year, with plans to have more than 250 locations by 2020."

Stretch Zone will be exhibiting at booth 173 at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. Individuals can meet Stretch Zone's founder and CEO, as well as experience a demo with a Stretch Zone practitioner. For more information on franchising, visit www.stretchzone.com/franchise.

About Stretch Zone®

Pioneered in Miami Beach in 2004, Jorden Gold experienced the impact of his practitioner-assisted stretch with his grandfather, then demonstrated the power of his proprietary approach on elite athletes and teams from the NFL, NBA and other professional sports leagues. With patent pending equipment and the industry's leading stretch methodology, Stretch Zone has successfully grown as a franchise to more than 40 locations since launching in 2015. For more information about the category leader, Stretch Zone's locations and franchising can be found at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Ronna, Trevelino/Keller

kronna@trevelinokeller.com

404-214-0722 x107

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stretch-zone-anticipates-record-franchise-growth-in-2018-300622337.html

SOURCE Stretch Zone

Related Links

https://www.stretchzone.com

