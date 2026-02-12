STRETCH ZONE EXPANDS IN CANADA WITH NEW LOCATION IN TORONTO'S BLOOR WEST COMMUNITY

Practitioner-Assisted Stretching Brand Opens New Studio in Bloor West

ETOBICOKE, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the leading practitioner-assisted stretching brand, is excited to announce the opening of its newest studio in Bloor West, marking the brand's continued expansion into Canada. Located at 3046 Bloor St W, Etobicoke, the studio is led by franchise owner Joe Korman, alongside a group of partners committed to bringing innovative wellness solutions to their local community.

This new opening represents Joe's second Stretch Zone location, with long-term plans to grow the brand coast to coast across Canada. "One of our partners had been a Stretch Zone member for more than three years and consistently talked about the benefits," Joe shared. "After experiencing practitioner-assisted stretching for myself, I immediately understood the value. The increase in range of motion was undeniable, and I knew this was something we wanted to introduce to Canada."

Joe has a passion for wellness from years of working in the golf industry, and brings his business know-how to Stretch Zone. "The Bloor West area has an exceptional demographic and a strong sense of community," Joe said. "We're excited to become a positive resource here, helping people improve their mobility, flexibility, and overall quality of life."

Stretch Zone sessions are designed to increase flexibility, helping members increase their range of motion and reduce stiffness. Fully customized stretches allow clients to remain relaxed during the sessions while their practitioner assists their movements and helps them regain lost mobility.

For Joe, the most rewarding aspect of ownership is the impact on members' lives. "Helping people improve their own health and wellness is incredibly fulfilling," he said. "We're also proud to create meaningful employment opportunities and work with great people as we continue to expand Stretch Zone across the country."

Stretch Zone Bloor West will be managed by Kevin Mitchell, who previously served as one of the first hires at Joe's Avenue Road location and now steps into both General and Regional Manager roles.

Stretch Zone Bloor West is now accepting appointments ahead of its opening on February 9, 2026. For more information or to schedule a complimentary initial stretch consultation, visit stretchzone.ca.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 400 locations open throughout 41 states in the US and Canada, the brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2025 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2025 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone