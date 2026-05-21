STRETCH ZONE OPENS IN YORK, PA -- CELEBRATES WITH RIBBON CUTTING & INTRODUCES PRACTITIONER-ASSISTED STRETCHING

New wellness studio brings personalized mobility, recovery, and flexibility solutions to the York community.

YORK, Pa., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, is now open in York, bringing a new approach to health and wellness to the local community. Stretch Zone York is owned and operated by Didi Hu, marking his first Stretch Zone location with plans for future expansion.

To officially celebrate the new studio, the community is invited to attend a Ribbon Cutting Celebration in the coming weeks. The event will feature partnerships with local businesses, light refreshments, studio tours, and exclusive founding membership offers, welcoming the York community to experience practitioner-assisted stretching firsthand.

Didi Hu was initially drawn to Stretch Zone because of the brand's strong reputation and rapid growth in the wellness industry. As he learned more about the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching, he recognized the value it could bring to individuals looking to improve mobility, reduce stiffness, and maintain active lifestyles.

"My interest in this business is also very personal," Hu shared. "Gout runs in my family, and I've seen how joint issues can impact quality of life. With my parents now in their 70s, it's made me think more about the importance of staying mobile and independent as we age. Stretch Zone offers a proactive, non-drug approach to supporting long-term mobility, and bringing that to York felt like a meaningful opportunity."

For the York community, this opening represents access to a unique wellness service that many may not have experienced before. "Many people live with stiffness, discomfort, or limited mobility without realizing how much better they could feel," Hu said. "I'm excited to introduce something that can truly help people move better in their everyday lives, while also building strong relationships with local gyms, physical therapists, and wellness professionals."

Stretch Zone offers one-on-one stretch sessions led by certified practitioners who personalize each session based on the member's body, goals, and limitations. Using a proprietary method and patented equipment, practitioners guide members through safe, controlled stretches designed to improve flexibility, increase range of motion, and help the body move more comfortably—without strain.

Hu's professional background is rooted in operations and supply chain management, most recently serving as a purchasing manager at Red Lion Controls, part of HMS Networks. While this is his first business ownership venture, his experience managing complex operations and building long-term relationships has prepared him to successfully launch and grow the studio. He also serves as the studio's General Manager, alongside his wife and business partner, Celine Cui.

"What excites me most is seeing the direct impact this can have on people's lives," Hu added. "When members start feeling better, moving more freely, and getting back to the activities they love, it's incredibly rewarding. I'm also proud to build a team and environment where both members and practitioners feel supported and motivated."

Stretch Zone York aims to become a resource for proactive wellness in the community, helping individuals of all ages improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle.

Stretch Zone York is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To celebrate the opening, new members are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch session.

Community members are encouraged to attend the upcoming ribbon cutting to meet the team, explore the studio, and learn more about how practitioner-assisted stretching can support overall well-being. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With over 420 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life. In 2026, the company released an industry-first research study, The Stretch Zone Effect - published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment, providing scientific data supporting the benefits of its practitioner-assisted stretching method. Stretch Zone has been featured on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

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SOURCE Stretch Zone