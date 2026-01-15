STRETCH ZONE EXPANDS IN CHATTANOOGA WITH NEW EAST BRAINERD LOCATION

Practitioner-assisted stretching studio opens to serve the growing East Brainerd community and surrounding areas

EAST BRAINERD, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, opens its newest studio today in East Brainerd, Tennessee, further expanding access to guided stretching and mobility-focused wellness in the greater Chattanooga area. The studio is owned and operated by Erika and Jeremy Moore, marking their second Stretch Zone location.

The Moores were drawn to Stretch Zone as a business that delivers meaningful impact—for both members and team members—while diversifying their broader business portfolio. "What stood out to us was the ability to positively impact people's lives through improved mobility and flexibility," they shared. "Seeing members experience real results after just a few sessions is incredibly rewarding."

Located in the fast-growing East Brainerd neighborhood, the new studio sits alongside health-focused neighbors like Pure Barre and Clean Eatz Kitchen, making it a natural addition to the area's wellness corridor. This opening also broadens Stretch Zone's reach beyond its established Northshore studio, extending service to East Brainerd, Apison, Ooltewah, and parts of Northwest Georgia.

Stretch Zone offers a one-on-one, fully assisted stretch experience led by certified practitioners trained through the brand's proprietary program. Using a patented strapping system, practitioners gently guide members through slow, controlled stretches designed to improve flexibility, increase range of motion, and reduce stiffness—without forcing or discomfort.

A stretch session is often described as "deep relaxation with a purpose." Members lie comfortably on the table while the practitioner does the work, allowing tension to release and the body to move more freely. Many leave feeling lighter, looser, and more mobile, with benefits that build over time through consistent sessions.

Erika and Jeremy also own BonLife Coffee and several other ventures, bringing a strong foundation of entrepreneurship and community engagement to their Stretch Zone ownership. Their focus remains on long-term member success and creating a professional, welcoming environment centered on results.

Stretch Zone East Brainerd opens today, January 15th in East Brainerd (Chattanooga), Tennessee and will operate Monday-Friday 8am-8pm, Saturday 8am-5pm, Closed on Sunday. To celebrate the opening, new guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 400 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone