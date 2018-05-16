Stretch Zone Looks to the Future With Brand and Logo Refresh

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the leader of practitioner-assisted stretch and the pioneer of the Stretch Zone Method®, today unveils its new brand identity, including a new, modern logo and store design. Anchored by three rings, Stretch Zone's brand mark highlights the company's proprietary Intensity Scale, symbolizing the three layers of stretch, from lite to moderate to deep. Similarly, each ring visually reflects the three stretch tempos – rejuvenate, relaxation and athletic.

In addition to the logo, the company re-envisioned its brand experience by updating its retail location aesthetic, as well as enhanced all of its brand assets. With plans for continued growth and development, the company will implement the new design in upcoming store openings, as well as existing and future corporate and franchise-owned locations.

"Nearly 15 years ago, I realized the power of stretch through my own experience with my grandfather," explains Jorden Gold, founder, Stretch Zone. "Fast forward and the category has realized its potential, with Stretch Zone at the forefront of the movement. As such, it was important that our company's design echoed the modern and youthful brand we have established. This new brand design, realized by digital PR and marketing firm Trevelino/Keller, allows us to transform our locations and usher in the next generation of the company."

Stretch Zone Sees Success in Retail Centers

With plans to double its footprint by next year, Stretch Zone has 10 locations in planning and construction phases, with more in development. Based on its success in retail centers, including those with premium grocery brands like Publix or Whole Foods, the company plans to continue its growth in similar centers. Its small footprint and speedy path to opening allow the company to be flexible and work in a variety of footprints.

The first locations with the new brand experience, include the following 10 locations:

Ashburn, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Lavonia, Michigan

Dallas, Texas

Detroit, Michigan

The Villages, Florida

West Palm, Florida

Weston, Florida

Winter Park, Florida

West Boynton, Florida

About Stretch Zone®

Pioneered in Miami Beach in 2004, Jorden Gold experienced the impact of his practitioner-assisted stretch with his grandfather, then demonstrated the power of his proprietary approach on elite athletes and teams from the NFL, NBA and other professional sports leagues. With patent-pending equipment and the industry's leading stretch methodology, Stretch Zone has successfully grown as a franchise to more than 40 locations since launching in 2015. For more information about the category leader, Stretch Zone's locations and franchising can be found at www.stretchzone.com.

