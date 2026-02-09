STRETCH ZONE NOW OPEN IN EAU CLAIRE, WI

New wellness studio introduces practitioner-assisted stretching to support mobility, flexibility, and everyday movement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, officially opens Stretch Zone Eau Claire today, bringing a new approach to health and wellness to the local community. The studio is owned and operated by Adam Nykiel and his wife, Shelby, marking their first Stretch Zone location.

With more than 400 locations across North America, Stretch Zone's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life.

Adam and Shelby were first introduced to Stretch Zone through a family member. After learning more about the concept, they were drawn to the opportunity to invest in a business that helps improve quality of life. "Health and wellness are an important part of our lives," Adam shared. "We're excited to play a role in making our community healthier through the benefits of assisted stretching."

Before opening Stretch Zone Eau Claire, Adam spent more than 15 years working in IT and holds a degree in Business Management. Becoming a Stretch Zone owner fulfills a long-standing goal of business ownership while allowing him to apply his professional background in a meaningful, people-focused way. Adam will also serve as the studio's day-to-day manager.

Stretch Zone offers one-on-one stretch sessions led by certified practitioners who tailor each session to the member's body, limitations, and goals. The experience is designed to improve flexibility, increase mobility, and support overall well-being in a safe, guided environment.

"With no similar services available nearby, we're proud to offer something truly different to Eau Claire," Adam said. "Our goal is to make assisted stretching accessible to people who want to move better and feel better in their everyday lives."

Stretch Zone Eau Claire is now open in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and will operate 7am- 7pm Monday - Friday and Sat- Sun 9am- 5pm. To celebrate the opening, new members will be invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone