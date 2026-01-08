STRETCH ZONE NOW OPEN IN SAN ANGELO, TX

New wellness studio introduces practitioner-assisted stretching to support mobility, flexibility, and everyday movement

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, officially opens Stretch Zone San Angelo today, bringing a new approach to wellness and mobility to the local community. The studio will be owned and operated by Chris and Carolee Galban, longtime San Angelo residents with deep ties to the area.

What first drew the Galbans to Stretch Zone was its structured, science-based approach to stretching. "We really appreciated that the Stretch Zone Method focuses on improving range of motion in a safe, guided way," they shared. "It combines wellness with professionalism, and that's something we felt strongly aligned with."

For Chris and Carolee, opening Stretch Zone San Angelo is about introducing a service the community doesn't currently have. "San Angelo has great fitness and wellness options, but nothing focused solely on mobility and assisted stretching," they explained. "We're excited to bring something new that genuinely helps people move, feel, and live better—whether they're athletes, older adults, or anyone dealing with stiffness from work or daily life."

The Galbans have been proud members of the San Angelo community for more than 18 years and have spent much of that time serving others. For the past 7½ years, they have owned and operated the Christopher Galban Allstate Agency, and they remain active in numerous local organizations. Their community involvement includes service with the San Angelo Schools Foundation, San Angelo Symphony Guild, CASA, the San Angelo Rodeo Association, and Tom Green County 4-H.

Stretch Zone offers fully assisted stretch sessions led by certified practitioners who gently guide members through controlled movements designed to improve flexibility, increase mobility, and reduce stiffness. Members are never asked to push themselves—practitioners do the work while members relax and breathe, making the experience accessible for people of all ages and activity levels.

Stretch Zone San Angelo opens today, January 8th, at 2801 Southwest Blvd, and will operate Monday-Thursday 7am-7pm, Friday 7am-6pm, Saturday 9am-3pm and Sundays 1pm-5pm. To celebrate the opening, new members are invited to come and enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

