STRETCH ZONE OPENS NEWEST LOCATION IN MAPLE GROVE, MN

New wellness studio helps residents move better, feel better, and live better—one stretch at a time

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, has officially opened a new studio in Maple Grove, Minnesota. The location marks the start of local entrepreneur Lara Larson's journey as a Stretch Zone owner, with plans to open two additional studios across the Twin Cities area.

Lara discovered Stretch Zone while researching franchise concepts that make a real difference in people's lives. "I loved that Stretch Zone combines a science-backed methodology with an approachable, welcoming atmosphere," she said. "It's simple, effective, and you can feel the results right away. That combination really stood out to me."

Before launching Stretch Zone Maple Grove, Lara worked in venture capital and M&A finance, helping founders grow and scale consumer brands. Now, she's channeling that same strategic mindset into building a purpose-driven business. "Every day feels meaningful," she shared. "You can see the difference a 30-minute stretch makes in someone's posture, mood, and confidence. Our team is passionate about health, service, and helping people feel their best."

At Stretch Zone, certified practitioners use a patented strapping system to guide members through personalized, fully assisted stretch sessions. The process helps increase flexibility, reduce tension, and restore range of motion—all without the member needing to lift a finger. "Imagine lying on a comfortable table while a trained practitioner moves your body through stretches you could never do on your own," Lara explained. "You just relax, breathe, and let them do the work."

The Maple Grove studio serves everyone—from athletes and busy parents to older adults looking to maintain mobility. "Maple Grove is such a vibrant, health-minded community," Lara added. "We're excited to make recovery, flexibility, and wellness more accessible for everyone."

Stretch Zone Maple Grove officially opens on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7748 Main Street North, Suite 08A. The studio will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. New members are invited to experience a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visitwww.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and movement. With over 400 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective stretching experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life. Stretch Zone continues to earn national recognition, appearing on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists. To learn more, visitwww.stretchzone.com

