Stretch Zone Opens in Mount Dora, bringing a New Kind of Wellness to Central Florida

Local owners introduce science-backed assisted stretching to help residents feel renewed, relaxed, and re-energized

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier practitioner-assisted stretching brand, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Mount Dora, Florida. This new studio is owned and operated by Aline and her business partner and close friend, Sabrina, who share a passion for helping people feel their best—physically and mentally.

Aline's journey with Stretch Zone began when she experienced the benefits firsthand. "I realized how underestimated stretching really is and how essential it is for well-being," she said. "After my first session, I knew I wanted to share that same feeling of renewal with others."

At Stretch Zone Mount Dora, certified practitioners use the brand's patented stabilization system to perform customized, fully assisted stretching sessions. Each session helps improve flexibility, release tension, and restore mobility—all in a relaxing, supportive environment.

"Our goal is simple," Aline explained. "We want every member to walk in feeling welcome and walk out feeling renewed. When someone enjoys their experience enough to tell their family and friends, that's the greatest compliment we can receive."

The Mount Dora studio will be led by General Manager Kamrin Jones and a team of trained practitioners who bring energy, care, and expertise to every stretch. Together, they're creating a joyful space where wellness feels approachable and uplifting.

Stretch Zone Mount Dora officially opens on Today, January 8th, at 3222 FL-44, Mt Dora, FL 32757. The studio will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To celebrate the grand opening, new members are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 400 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

