Stretch Zone Releases Industry-First Research Study

The Stretch Zone Effect Reveals Science Backed Evidence Outlining the Broad Benefits of Stretch Zone's Practitioner-Assisted Stretching Approach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone , the nation's leading practitioner-assisted stretching brand, today announced the release of an industry-first research study, published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment . The findings reveal key insight into how the company's practitioner-assisted approach to stretching improves quality of life.

"We've always known anecdotally that we were changing lives at Stretch Zone from the abundance of feedback we've received from our members over the years," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "Now this new research proves just how powerful our approach is when it comes to improving overall health - from easing tension, discomfort and fatigue to improving sleep, recovery and range of motion. People feel better, move better and live better because of Stretch Zone; and now we have the data to prove it."

The research study, The Stretch Zone Effect, is based on the results of evaluating the experience of 32 adults through 30 days of Stretch Zone's standardized practitioner-assisted stretching program. Following FTC standards for quantifying meaningful change and durability, the study looked at people who followed the Stretch Zone program one time vs. two times a week and 30 minutes vs. 60 minutes a session. The test period took place from March 31-May 2, 2025 among participants who were brand new to the Stretch Zone Method and were not doing any stretching outside of the study.

The results confirmed strong immediate gains and clear benefits to increased engagement with Stretch Zone's practitioner-assisted stretching. Key findings include:

78% of participants saw a reduction in pain, easing tension and discomfort.

66% reported higher energy and reduced fatigue, making everyday life more vibrant.

58% reported better sleep, leading to improved recovery and wellbeing.

85% improved their range of motion, allowing them to move with freedom and confidence.

61% experienced increased ease in daily activities, from bending and lifting to walking and playing.

90% said they saw a full-body benefit to their general health, creating a stronger mind-body connection.

Those who came 2 - 3 times per week saw 25% greater gains in flexibility, reinforcing clear dose effects.

Participants saw back flexion improvement of 8-11 degrees, mobility that can have a profound impact on all aspects of life.

Participants experiencing two, 60-minute sessions weekly, saw the greatest gains in trunk, hips, and shoulders - key areas for mobility.

"These numbers translate into bending to tie a shoe, turning to check a blind spot or walking up stairs without discomfort. It reflects not just improved movement but restored ability to fully participate in life," added Zaccario.

Stretch Zone offers a better approach to stretching, through its practitioner-assisted method, patented strapping system and proprietary protocols. Stretch Zone practitioners follow specific protocols to properly position, stabilize, isolate and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior.

Stretch Zone will hold a Grand Re-Opening event in all studios, inviting local communities to come in and experience The Stretch Zone Effect on Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 10AM - 1PM local time. See a list of Stretch Zone locations in the U.S. here and Canada here .

Learn more about The Stretch Zone Effect at StretchZone.com/the-stretch-zone-effect or in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment .

About Stretch Zone:

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With over 420 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver a safe, effective experience that improves mobility and enhances quality of life. In 2026, the company released an industry-first research study, The Stretch Zone Effect - published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment , providing scientific data supporting the benefits of its practitioner-assisted stretching method.

Stretch Zone has been featured on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com .

Media Contacts:

Jackie Quintana, Pitch PR

[email protected]

Katie Snyder, Pitch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone