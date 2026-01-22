STRETCH ZONE OPENS TODAY IN WESTBOROUGH, MA

New practitioner-assisted stretching studio brings recovery and flexibility support to the

local community

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading brand for practitioner-assisted stretching, officially opens Stretch Zone Westborough today, bringing a personalized approach to recovery, flexibility, and overall wellness to the community. The studio is owned and operated by Fernando Zengotita, in partnership with Michael Scott, marking Fernando's second Stretch Zone location.

For Fernando, opening a Stretch Zone in Westborough is especially meaningful. "This is my hometown," he shared. "Being able to bring a health and wellness business here—one that I truly believe in—means a lot to me."

Fernando's interest in Stretch Zone stems from his background in martial arts, where flexibility, recovery, and long-term physical sustainability are essential. As a martial arts instructor and practitioner, he has experienced firsthand how practitioner-assisted stretching supports recovery and improves performance. "Stretching plays a critical role in health sustainability," he explained. "It's something I rely on personally, and it aligns perfectly with my entrepreneurial goals."

Stretch Zone offers fully assisted stretch sessions led by certified practitioners who customize each session to the member's body, limitations, and goals. Using a guided approach focused on recovery and flexibility, Stretch Zone helps members improve range of motion and move more comfortably—without forcing or strain.

"What sets Stretch Zone apart is the results," Fernando said. "Our customized stretching provides real value for recovery and flexibility, and members feel the difference."

Stretch Zone Westborough is managed by Brian Mercier and serves as a convenient wellness destination for residents throughout the Westborough area, complementing Fernando's existing Stretch Zone location in West Boylston.

Stretch Zone Westborough opens today in Westborough, Massachusetts, and will operate Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays. To celebrate the opening, new members are invited to enjoy a complimentary first stretch consultation and session. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone has redefined how people approach flexibility and recovery. With more than 400 locations across North America, the brand's patented equipment and certified practitioner training deliver safe, effective stretching experiences that improve mobility and enhance quality of life. Stretch Zone has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists for growth and innovation. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Mckenzie, Pitch Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Stretch Zone