Stretch Zone Releases 2025 Year-in-Review: Landmark Growth, New Technology and Significant Milestones Across Its Franchise Network

Brand expands internationally, launches first-ever mobile app and celebrates another year of zero closures

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the U.S. leader in practitioner-assisted stretching, is kicking off 2026 by celebrating a transformative year marked by significant system growth, new technology, and continued leadership in the assisted stretching space.

In 2025, Stretch Zone once again delivered a year of substantial growth and operational strength, closing out the year with 413 studios open and zero closures to date - a benchmark rarely seen in franchising.

The year brought several landmark achievements, including Stretch Zone's first international expansion with the opening of its inaugural Canadian studio in Toronto. This milestone marked the beginning of the brand's global footprint and showcased the universal demand for proactive mobility, recovery, and wellness solutions. Stretch Zone also unveiled its first-ever mobile app, giving members a streamlined way to book sessions, manage schedules, and engage more deeply with the brand, while also allowing those looking to book their first free stretch directly in the app.

The company also invested in leadership growth with the appointment of Gary Peters as Vice President of National Accounts. With decades of experience in strategic partnerships and franchise support, Peters will help expand Stretch Zone's relationships with national partners, and advance opportunities for the brand and its franchisees.

In Q4, Stretch Zone hosted its annual Owners Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, bringing together hundreds of franchisees and team members for two days of learning, collaboration, and celebration. The event highlighted franchisee success stories and honored top performers across the system, including Sachin Kumar and Andy Stuart - whose Palmetto Bay, FL location achieved Top Performing Store; embodying the spirit and fabric of the brand - while also spotlighting the company's new Systemwide Access benefit, which allows members to redeem stretch sessions at any Stretch Zone location nationwide, enhancing flexibility and convenience for members on the move.

"Our franchise system closed out 2025 with renewed focus, operational discipline, and stronger alignment across the network," said Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone. "Our franchisees' passion and commitment continue to drive our momentum. In 2026, we are focused on refining our systems, elevating data as a fundamental part of daily decision-making, and strengthening the transparency and innovation that power our success."

As Stretch Zone continues to innovate in the assisted stretching space, the company noted that it will look for opportunities in the year ahead to share new insights that further support its evidence-informed approach to mobility and wellness.

As Stretch Zone enters 2026, the company is primed for another year of expansion, innovation, and franchisee success, supported by a growing national footprint, new digital infrastructure, award-winning operators, and a mission that continues to resonate with communities across North America.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 400 locations open throughout 41 states and Canada, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2025 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2025 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact on the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.stretchzone.com.

