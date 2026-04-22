Strider Launches Its First New Balance Bike in Nine Years: Strider 12 Comp

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Bikes today announced the launch of the Strider 12 Comp - a brand new balance bike for children aged 1-3. The first Strider built with a lightweight composite frame, the Strider 12 Comp delivers the core performance you expect from a genuine Strider, at a value that makes learning to ride accessible, fun, and stress-free.

The iconic Strider 12" balance bike now comes with an ultra-durable composite frame and new, bright colors. Weighing just 4.9 lbs, the Strider 12 Comp is made as light as possible for easy toddler handling.

Strider's first new balance bike model since 2017 and first new 12" model since 2013, the Strider 12 Comp is designed to help more riders unlock the joy of two-wheel fun. Little ones will feel confident from their first strides with a composite frame that weighs only 4.9 lbs. Then watch their skills take off with the beloved features that have helped over 10 million children learn to ride with Strider – a performance geometry that keeps the bike stable yet agile, a standing footrest that supports advanced riding skills, a perfectly-sized handlebar for tiny hands, and an adjustable seat for a comfortable fit as they grow.

"Our mission at Strider has always been empowering every child to safely and effectively learn how to ride a bike," said Strider Founder & CEO Ryan McFarland. "The Strider 12 Comp will give more families the chance to access the smiles, memories and skill development of the genuine Strider experience."

The Strider 12 Comp is available now at StriderBikes.com .

About Strider Sports International, Inc.

Strider began with a father's passion for riding anything on two wheels and a need to share it with his son.

Ryan, being an expert-level rider, started teaching Bode how to ride his bike. Simple... right? However, frustration soon followed when there was no tool that fit the job. This frustration was the foundation of Strider. Soon, Ryan's wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun to learn for his son. As he broke down the "basics" of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike: balance.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit Www.StriderBikes.com , Instagram, Facebook , or YouTube .

PR Contact:

Andrew Luftglass, Strider Bikes Public Relations Specialist via PR Volt

[email protected] | 973-495-8420 | www.striderbikes.com

SOURCE Strider Bikes