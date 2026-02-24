Strider Bikes Named the Official Balance Bike of Progressive American Flat Track

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is proud to announce that Strider Bikes has been named the Official Balance Bike of the 2026 Progressive AFT Season.

Young riders line up to race at the 2025 Strider Cup World Championship. Strider's world-renowned balance bikes, made for children ages 6 months to 6 years old, will help inspire the next generation of American Flat Track racers by empowering children to ride at the youngest age possible.

"I'm a big fan of American Flat Track and these amazing racers," said Strider Bikes Founder and CEO Ryan McFarland. "Strider and AFT have been collaborating on small activations for several years. I'm really excited to finally put together a big collaboration with the series and be a part of the full 2026 season! More kids on bikes today, means more racers and race fans in the future!"

As the Official Balance Bike of the Progressive AFT Season, fans can find Strider Bikes at races throughout the 2026 campaign with activations that include balance bike races, displays, and more.

Progressive AFT 2026 season begins with the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I & II at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6.

About Strider Sports International, Inc.

Strider began with a father's passion for riding anything on two wheels and a need to share it with his son.

Ryan, being an expert level rider, started teaching Bode how to ride his bike. Simple... right? However, frustration soon followed when there was no tool that fit the job. This frustration was the foundation of Strider. Soon, Ryan's wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun to learn for his son. As he broke down the "basics" of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike: balance.

Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries. Visit www.StriderBikes.com , Instagram, Facebook , or YouTube .

About AMA Pro Racing

AMA Pro Racing is the premier professional motorcycle racing organization in North America, operating a full schedule of events and championships for a variety of motorcycle disciplines from its headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla. Learn more at www.amaproracing.com .

About Progressive American Flat Track

Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is the world's premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest–running championships in the history of motorsports.

