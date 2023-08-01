Strike Authorization Voting Began by Thousands of City of San Jose Workers Today

News provided by

IFPTE Local 21

01 Aug, 2023, 20:23 ET

Thousands of San Jose city workers began voting today to approve a potential strike amidst ongoing short-staffing crisis across City of San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, unions representing 4,500 San Jose city employees began conducting in-person voting to authorize a strike for up to three days. Voting yes will allow the leadership of IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 to call a citywide strike should City Administrators fail to address the recruitment and retention crisis impacting city libraries, the airport, affordable housing, emergency response times, and more.

Continue Reading
San Jose city worker submits a ballot in the union strike authorization vote outside City Hall.
San Jose city worker submits a ballot in the union strike authorization vote outside City Hall.

The elected bargaining teams of IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 are unanimously recommending that members vote yes to authorize a strike. Voting is being held in-person at City worksites until Friday, August 4th. Results will be announced in front of City Hall on Monday, August 7, at 8:30am.

"I'm voting 'Yes' to strike because I care deeply about my San Jose community. The recruitment and retention issues cannot be ignored any longer. We know that the City has the resources to do better for residents," said John Tran, Airport Operations Supervisor at San Jose Mineta International Airport, and IFPTE Local 21 member.

Voting is taking place today for IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 members at the San Jose Regional Wastewater Facility, Animal Care Shelter, Central Service Yard, City Hall, Libraries, Airport, and other locations. The full voting schedule is available at www.staffupsanjose.org/strikevote.

A recently published report by Working Partnerships USA shows that the City is more than capable of affording competitive wage increases for City employees. According to the special report, the City of San Jose has a long history of budget surpluses driven by general fund expenditure savings, and accurate accounting could create $13-$28 million in additional budget savings in the 2023-2024 adopted budget to be reinvested in making the city's wages more competitive.

Contracts representing 4,500 city workers expired on June 30 after both unions' bargaining teams spent months negotiating with the City. Workers are calling for an agreement that will restore the City of San Jose as a competitive employer of choice and alleviate the urgent staffing crisis that undermines the delivery of high-quality public services to residents.

BACKGROUND: For more information, visit www.StaffUpSanJose.org.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21

Also from this source

San Jose City Workers Announce Strike Vote August 1st to 4th

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.