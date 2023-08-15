Strike Averted: San Jose City Workers Win Historic Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 15, the bargaining teams of IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 have both reached tentative agreements with the City of San Jose that would last from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025. These tentative agreements include historic investments in recruiting and retaining staff to make our public services stronger. The bargaining teams of both unions endorsed the three-year tentative agreement and have called off the scheduled August 15-17 strike.

"Going into bargaining this year, our number one issue was the understaffing crisis that impacts our members and our community. The City's Housing Department has been historically short-staffed, which has a direct impact on our ability to build affordable housing. Staffing up our departments means ensuring city employees can afford to live and work in the city they serve. This tentative agreement is a major step in that direction. I will be voting 'yes' to approve it and my hope is that moving forward, we will be equipped to stay and serve this city and the community that we know and love," said Michael Jun, Housing Development Officer.

Highlights of the 2023-2025 tentative agreements include:

Historic wage increases: 6% in year one, 5% in year two, and 3.5-4% in year three

An increase from one to eight weeks of paid family leave

More competitive bilingual pay to better serve our diverse residents

Retention and recruitment improvements for critically understaffed public safety and housing development positions

"As an expecting mother, I can say that this agreement finally meets the standard for paid family leave in the region, and raises the bar for all working families here in San Jose," said Sarah Abroff, Associate Transportation Specialist.

The membership of IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 will review the tentative agreements before voting on whether or not to ratify them as their new contracts.

