Striving for rejuvenation of Chinese nation and seeking great harmony for turbulent world: Global Times

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "China always stands on the right side of history, and is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development and build a community with a shared future for humanity." In his 2026 New Year message, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Chinese people's unwavering confidence in pursuing their dreams with perseverance and dedication, expressed China's sincere desire to continue embracing the world with open arms and demonstrated the nation's responsibility as a major power to provide stability and certainty through its own development.

The year 2025 was an extraordinary one. The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) concluded successfully, with Chinese modernization advancing steadily. Despite mounting pressures, the Chinese economy continued to move forward, shifting toward innovation and quality, contributing certainty to the world with remarkable resilience and vitality and sharing opportunities globally through higher-level opening-up. China's contribution to global economic growth remained around 30 percent, making it a key driver of global development amid ongoing challenges. China has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in innovation, with large artificial intelligence models advancing rapidly and breakthroughs in the independent development of chips. Chinese pop culture, animated films and games continue to gain overseas fans, elevating China's soft power. The popularity of "China Travel," "audit" of life on Xiaohongshu among Chinese and international netizens continue to rise, with more and more foreign friends getting closer to China, understanding China and falling in love with China...

This year, China's strides in scientific innovation, its in cultural creativity and its vitality in openness have sparked wave after wave of global discussion. A thriving, dynamic and increasingly cooler China has prompted foreign media to comment that one of the most important lessons of 2025 is "never underestimate China."

China's relationship with the world is moving in a more positive direction, with its international influence, innovative leadership and moral appeal significantly enhanced. Amid a complex and turbulent international landscape, global governance stands at a new crossroads. China has consistently championed the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, uniting progressive forces worldwide with utmost sincerity and pooling energy for peace and development with utmost effort. It safeguards peace, promotes cooperation, responds to challenges and upholds justice - striving for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and seeking great harmony for a turbulent world.

President Xi's four overseas visits and participation in a series of international conferences have demonstrated a clear vision, a commitment to win-win cooperation and concern for the welfare of the world. He has led China's diplomacy to forge ahead courageously and shoulder responsibilities. China successfully hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin and the Global Women's Summit, among other impressive home-court diplomatic events, showcasing to the world China's leadership in international cooperation. President Xi solemnly proposed the Global Governance Initiative, offering China's solutions for advancing a more just and equitable global governance system. Together, the four global initiatives provide strategic guidance for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

In today's world, the overarching trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit remain unchanged. Facing the shifting landscape of the international order, China joined other nations in solemnly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, sending a powerful message to the world that justice will prevail, peace will prevail, and the people will prevail.

Amid profound global changes, all parties have come to recognize more clearly that China is not only focused on its own development but also upholds a global vision and shoulders the responsibilities of a major country. It is increasingly becoming an anchor of morality, a source of confidence and a beacon of hope in a turbulent world.

China's relationship with the world has entered a new phase in which it is positioned to make greater contributions to human development and progress. The recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) outline China's foreign policy for the next five years, centered on building a community with a shared future for humanity. This represents a new blueprint for major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and a new vision for win-win cooperation between China and the world.

Standing at this new starting point, China is moving forward steadily on the path of Chinese modernization. It will continuously provide new opportunities for the world through its own new developments and is willing to join hands with all countries to pool the forces of peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes, jointly creating a brighter future for the world.

SOURCE Global Times