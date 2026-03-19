Strobes Security Launches AI Agents For Continuous Threat Exposure Management

60 to 80% faster mean time to remediation. 35% more analyst capacity recovered. 100% continuous visibility. Early access customers reduced remediation cycles from 45 days to under 5.

PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strobes Security today launched Strobes AI, an autonomous exposure management platform that deploys specialized AI agents to triage vulnerabilities, run continuous penetration tests, correlate threat intelligence, and drive findings to full resolution, eliminating the two-vendor, two-team model that has long fragmented enterprise security operations.

Strobes Exposure Management with AI Agents

The vulnerability management market is projected to exceed $20 billion by 2027. Yet according to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, breach costs have reached a record $10.22 million in the United States, with the global average at $4.44 million. Security teams are not failing to find vulnerabilities. They are failing to act on them fast enough. Strobes AI was built to close the action gap, not the detection gap.

"Ask any security leader what keeps them up at night. It is never 'we can't find the vulnerabilities.' It is always 'we can't move fast enough.' Security teams have been measured on detection velocity for a decade. Strobes AI shifts that measure to remediation velocity, which is the only number that actually reflects risk reduced." - Venu Rao Koyyada, Co-Founder and CEO, Strobes Security



AI Agents for Vulnerability Management (Exposure Assessment)

The hardest part of vulnerability management was never the scanning. It was everything that had to happen after. Strobes AI takes that off the table:

Triages every finding in 4.2 seconds , pulling from 100+ integrated tools simultaneously

, pulling from 100+ integrated tools simultaneously Cross-references EPSS scores and CISA KEV listings against your actual asset inventory

Auto-assigns ownership, so nothing sits waiting for a human to route it

Delivers 95% noise reduction, ranked by real-world exploitability, not theoretical severity scores

Automated Penetration Testing with AI Agents (Adversarial Exposure Validation )

Penetration testing has always been expensive, slow, and cyclical. Strobes AI makes it continuous, so security teams expand coverage without expanding headcount:

Tests web applications, APIs, networks, and cloud infrastructure in parallel

Generates evidence and reproduction steps automatically per finding

Validates exploitability in sandboxed environments so every finding is proven, not assumed

Up to 75% of reduced manual pentesting hours



The architecture behind it is just as deliberate.



"The security industry built an entire ecosystem around finding problems faster. Nobody solved acting on them. Strobes AI is the first platform where the agents don't just surface risk, but they reason about your environment the way an attacker would, validate what's truly exploitable, and drive it to resolution. That's not an incremental improvement. That's a different category of tool entirely." - Akhil Renikunta, Co-Founder & CTO, Strobes Security

About Strobes Security

Strobes Security is an AI-powered exposure management company headquartered in Plano, Texas. Strobes autonomous AI agents continuously discover and validate an organization's most critical exposures, turning fragmented signals from 100+ tools into coordinated action. Learn more at strobes.co

SOURCE Strobes Security