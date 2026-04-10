Strobes Security Unveils Proprietary AI Harness Powering End-to-End Penetration Testing

Penetration testing has been shaped less by the difficulty of the technical work than by the overhead around it: reconnaissance, enumeration, exploitation, evidence collection, peer review, and report writing, each handed off serially with idle time in between.

"Why does a pentest still take three weeks in 2026?" said Venu Rao, CEO & Co-founder at Strobes. "It's the coordination overhead, the context switching, and the serial nature of the process. Our AI Harness runs these workstreams in parallel, around the clock, delivering output on par with a senior pentester in a fraction of the time."

How it works: a supervisor, purpose-built agents, and parallel execution

A supervisor agent decomposes security objectives into discrete tasks and dispatches them to domain-specialized sub-agents:

Cloud Pentesting Agent: AWS, Azure, GCP configuration review, IAM analysis, misconfiguration detection

Web Pentesting Agent: OWASP Top 10, authentication flaws, business-logic testing

API Pentesting Agent: REST and GraphQL discovery, authorization testing, injection checks

Network Pentesting Agent: infrastructure reconnaissance and service-level testing

Code Review Agent: SAST-aware triage of code-level findings

Threat Intelligence & Compliance Agents: exploit enrichment, mapping to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS

Agents run simultaneously and exchange findings through structured data. The harness runs on Strobes' own agent runtime built on best-in-class foundation models, including Anthropic Claude on AWS Bedrock, with guardrail middleware and persistent agent memory purpose-built for security operations.

The results

In internal benchmarks and early customer engagements the AI Harness has, in a single session:

Coordinated scans across 128 cloud assets spanning three AWS regions

Surfaced 47 critical findings within hours

Generated remediation tickets automatically

Produced a client-ready PDF report end-to-end

For full-scope web application pentests, the AI Harness consistently delivers complete engagements in under 48 hours.

Speed without losing control

Any action with real-world impact surfaces an approval card requiring explicit human authorization. Every engagement runs in a dedicated workspace recording agent reasoning, tool calls, and decision points. Customer data stays inside the customer's tenant boundary via a schema-per-tenant database model.

Closing the gap between discovery and action

Results flow directly into systems security teams already use:

Ticketing: Jira, ServiceNow, GitHub Issues, Azure DevOps

Reporting: client-ready PDF and CSV reports in the same session

Compliance: automatic mapping to SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS

ChatOps and SIEM: Slack, Teams, Splunk, Sentinel via webhook and API

About Strobes

Strobes is a leader in Exposure Management, unifying vulnerability management, AI Penetration Testing, and risk-based prioritization on a single platform. Trusted by security teams worldwide, Strobes helps organizations discover, assess, and remediate threats across their entire attack surface.

SOURCE Strobes Security