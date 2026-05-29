To Commemorate Aphasia Awareness Month, the Adler Aphasia Center Will Host Its Annual Gala on June 10th

MAYWOOD, N.J., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Institutes of Health, in the United States, it's estimated that over 2 million people are affected by aphasia, a language disorder. In recognition of Aphasia Awareness Month, the Adler Aphasia will host its annual Gala at Seasons in Washington Township on Wednesday, June 10th. The event will honor: Hilary Eth, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Center and Linda Miele, a Center advocate, and member since 2011. Emcee will be Emmy-award winning Anchor Steve Adubato, Ph.D., host of One on One with Steve Adubato which discusses compelling, real life stories and features political leaders, CEOs, television personalities, professors, artists and educational innovators.

About Aphasia Awareness Month - Aphasia Awareness Month is observed in June each year. It focuses on raising awareness about aphasia, a communication disorder that can affect speech, understanding, reading, and writing, often caused by stroke. Aphasia Awareness Month aims to encourage empathy and understanding, as well as promote access to resources and support for individuals with aphasia and their families.

About Adler Aphasia Center - Since 2003 the Adler Aphasia Center has a vision to reach those affected by aphasia by building awareness about aphasia and our services, working with members, caregivers, and volunteers to create a space for care, support, training, education, and understanding, as well as meeting the emerging needs of the aphasia community with innovation. In 2025, the Center expects to directly impact over 10,000 people from 18 of New Jersey's 21 counties across more than 180 institutions and community platforms while providing focused training for over 500 healthcare students and professionals.

Naomi Gewirtz, MSW, President & CEO shared "It's never been more critical to receive financial support from donors as Adler works to help our members reclaim communication and connection after aphasia, even if they can't afford it. We are thrilled to celebrate the tremendous work our honorees have done for our community."

"We are grateful for the generosity of our strong community partners and sponsors such as the Kaplan Fdn., Valley National Bank Fdn., Columbia Bank Fdn., Alfiero & Lucia Palestroni Foundation, Inc., and Senator Holly Schepisi to name a few."

SOURCE Adler Aphasia Center