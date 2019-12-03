Strong Car & Truck Sales Fuel Record November for American Honda, and Honda and Acura Trucks

It was the best November for the Acura brand since 2014, with trucks setting a new November best and car sales up nearly 7%. ILX led car sales gains, while the seemingly evergreen MDX gained over 8%. An 8.2% increase for MDX led Acura trucks to a new November record, and helped push total truck sales well past the 10,000 mark.

ILX posted Acura's largest gain for the month, climbing 19.2% on sales of 1,253 vehicles as an important gateway to the Acura brand.

TLX also had a strong November, gaining 5.3% on sales of 2,587 cars.

Acura SUVs are on pace for a 2nd consecutive record year with RDX topping 50,000 units for the 5th straight year and MDX about to surpass 50,000 for the 8th straight year.