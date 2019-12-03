Strong Car & Truck Sales Fuel Record November for American Honda, and Honda and Acura Trucks

-- American Honda sets new November sales records for total vehicles (up 11.1%) and trucks (up 18.2%)

-- Honda brand truck sales jump 21.3% for best-ever November sales

-- Honda HR-V and CR-V each set new November records; Ridgeline gains 36.2%

-- Acura brand gains 3.1%, with record November truck sales

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

133,952

54,511

79,441

119,470

50,580

68,890

14,482

3,931

10,551

+11.1%

+2.2%

+18.2%

+12.2%

+1.8%

+21.3%

+3.1%

+6.8%

+1.7%

"With one month to go in 2019, robust sales of light trucks are leading the Honda and Acura brands to a strong finish, with record November auto sales for American Honda," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Based on the strength of our products and disciplined approach to sales, American Honda is bucking industry trends, with record sales in three of the last four months."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda followed recent record sales months into November, with double-digit increases for the brand and several key models, plus a new November truck record. 

  • Honda trucks set a new November record on sales of 68,890, a robust gain of 21.3%.  
  • CR-V scored another record month in November, gaining 7.9% on sales of 33,987 units.
  • HR-V also posted a November record with nearly 10,000 deliveries.
  • Ridgeline jumped 36.2% on sales of 3,297 vehicles.
  • Honda car sales were up 1.8% in November, led by Civic which gained 8.2% on sales of 23,676 units.

Honda is again the top-winning brand in the annual KBB Best Buy Awards, with Civic now an undefeated, 6-time winner for Compact Cars.

Honda SUVs are tracking toward 10 years of continuous growth and eight straight years of record sales.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

It was the best November for the Acura brand since 2014, with trucks setting a new November best and car sales up nearly 7%. ILX led car sales gains, while the seemingly evergreen MDX gained over 8%.

  • An 8.2% increase for MDX led Acura trucks to a new November record, and helped push total truck sales well past the 10,000 mark.
  • ILX posted Acura's largest gain for the month, climbing 19.2% on sales of 1,253 vehicles as an important gateway to the Acura brand.
  • TLX also had a strong November, gaining 5.3% on sales of 2,587 cars.

Acura SUVs are on pace for a 2nd consecutive record year with RDX topping 50,000 units for the 5th straight year and MDX about to surpass 50,000 for the 8th straight year.

ILX is the fastest growing compact luxury sedan, up 29% in 2019, earning a higher percentage of sales from millennials than any other segment competitor.

American Honda Vehicle Sales for November 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


November
2019

November
2018

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

November
2019

November
2018

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

133,952

120,534

6.9%

11.1%

1,471,604

1,449,713

1.2%

1.5%

Total Car Sales

54,511

53,352

-1.8%

2.2%

654,511

663,835

-1.8%

-1.4%

Total Truck Sales

79,441

67,182

13.7%

18.2%

817,093

785,878

3.6%

4.0%

  HondaTotal Car Sales

50,580

49,672

-2.1%

1.8%

616,255

623,981

-1.6%

-1.2%

  Honda Total Truck Sales

68,890

56,809

16.6%

21.3%

714,097

683,572

4.1%

4.5%

    Acura Total Car Sales

3,931

3,680

2.7%

6.8%

38,256

39,854

-4.4%

-4.0%

    Acura Total Truck Sales

10,551

10,373

-2.2%

1.7%

102,996

102,306

0.3%

0.7%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

48,602

42,937

8.8%

13.2%

557,127

548,277

1.3%

1.6%


Honda Division

44,751

39,416

9.2%

13.5%

519,818

510,138

1.5%

1.9%


Acura Division

3,851

3,521

5.2%

9.4%

37,309

38,139

-2.5%

-2.2%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

78,769

67,177

12.7%

17.3%

795,310

785,873

0.8%

1.2%


Honda Division

68,218

56,804

15.5%

20.1%

692,314

683,567

0.9%

1.3%


Acura Division

10,551

10,373

-2.2%

1.7%

102,996

102,306

0.3%

0.7%

  Total Import Car Sales

5,909

10,415

-45.4%

-43.3%

97,384

115,558

-16.0%

-15.7%


Honda Division

5,829

10,256

-45.4%

-43.2%

96,437

113,843

-15.6%

-15.3%


Acura Division

80

159

-51.6%

-49.7%

947

1,715

-45.0%

-44.8%

  Total Import Truck Sales

672

5

12,823.1%

13,340.0%

21,783

5

434,015.1%

435,560.0%


Honda Division

672

5

12,823.1%

13,340.0%

21,783

5

434,015.1%

435,560.0%


Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

119,470

106,481

7.9%

12.2%

1,330,352

1,307,553

1.4%

1.7%


ACCORD

21,733

23,367

-10.6%

-7.0%

247,885

262,444

-5.9%

-5.5%


CIVIC

23,676

21,890

4.0%

8.2%

302,737

299,376

0.8%

1.1%


CLARITY

855

1,903

-56.8%

-55.1%

10,849

17,317

-37.6%

-37.4%


CR-Z

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

2

37

-94.6%

-94.6%


FIT

2,737

678

288.2%

303.7%

32,805

34,532

-5.3%

-5.0%


INSIGHT

1,579

1,833

-17.2%

-13.9%

21,977

10,275

113.1%

113.9%














CR-V

33,987

31,488

3.8%

7.9%

348,070

336,934

2.9%

3.3%


HR-V

9,461

4,241

114.5%

123.1%

89,905

79,181

13.1%

13.5%


ODYSSEY

8,249

8,123

-2.4%

1.6%

90,379

95,815

-6.0%

-5.7%


PASSPORT

3,636

0

0.0%

0.0%

32,408

0

0.0%

0.0%


PILOT

10,260

10,537

-6.4%

-2.6%

123,758

143,917

-14.3%

-14.0%


RIDGELINE

3,297

2,420

31.0%

36.2%

29,577

27,725

6.3%

6.7%













Acura Division Total

14,482

14,053

-0.9%

3.1%

141,252

142,160

-1.0%

-0.6%


ILX

1,253

1,051

14.6%

19.2%

13,380

10,349

28.8%

29.3%


NSX

11

13

-18.6%

-15.4%

228

153

48.5%

49.0%


RLX / RL

80

159

-51.6%

-49.7%

947

1,715

-45.0%

-44.8%


TLX

2,587

2,457

1.2%

5.3%

23,701

27,637

-14.5%

-14.2%














MDX

4,784

4,422

4.0%

8.2%

46,383

45,564

1.4%

1.8%


RDX

5,767

5,951

-6.8%

-3.1%

56,613

56,742

-0.6%

-0.2%













Selling Days

26

25

282

281



**** Electrified Vehicles

4,813

5,708

-18.9%

-15.7%

57,278

45,755

24.7%

25.2%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

