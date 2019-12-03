Strong Car & Truck Sales Fuel Record November for American Honda, and Honda and Acura Trucks
-- American Honda sets new November sales records for total vehicles (up 11.1%) and trucks (up 18.2%)
-- Honda brand truck sales jump 21.3% for best-ever November sales
-- Honda HR-V and CR-V each set new November records; Ridgeline gains 36.2%
-- Acura brand gains 3.1%, with record November truck sales
Dec 03, 2019, 11:10 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
133,952
|
54,511
|
79,441
|
119,470
|
50,580
|
68,890
|
14,482
|
3,931
|
10,551
|
+11.1%
|
+2.2%
|
+18.2%
|
+12.2%
|
+1.8%
|
+21.3%
|
+3.1%
|
+6.8%
|
+1.7%
"With one month to go in 2019, robust sales of light trucks are leading the Honda and Acura brands to a strong finish, with record November auto sales for American Honda," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Based on the strength of our products and disciplined approach to sales, American Honda is bucking industry trends, with record sales in three of the last four months."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Honda followed recent record sales months into November, with double-digit increases for the brand and several key models, plus a new November truck record.
|
Honda is again the top-winning brand in the annual KBB Best Buy Awards, with Civic now an undefeated, 6-time winner for Compact Cars.
|
Honda SUVs are tracking toward 10 years of continuous growth and eight straight years of record sales.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
It was the best November for the Acura brand since 2014, with trucks setting a new November best and car sales up nearly 7%. ILX led car sales gains, while the seemingly evergreen MDX gained over 8%.
|
Acura SUVs are on pace for a 2nd consecutive record year with RDX topping 50,000 units for the 5th straight year and MDX about to surpass 50,000 for the 8th straight year.
|
ILX is the fastest growing compact luxury sedan, up 29% in 2019, earning a higher percentage of sales from millennials than any other segment competitor.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for November 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
November
|
November
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
November
|
November
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
133,952
|
120,534
|
6.9%
|
11.1%
|
1,471,604
|
1,449,713
|
1.2%
|
1.5%
|
Total Car Sales
|
54,511
|
53,352
|
-1.8%
|
2.2%
|
654,511
|
663,835
|
-1.8%
|
-1.4%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
79,441
|
67,182
|
13.7%
|
18.2%
|
817,093
|
785,878
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
HondaTotal Car Sales
|
50,580
|
49,672
|
-2.1%
|
1.8%
|
616,255
|
623,981
|
-1.6%
|
-1.2%
|
Honda Total Truck Sales
|
68,890
|
56,809
|
16.6%
|
21.3%
|
714,097
|
683,572
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
Acura Total Car Sales
|
3,931
|
3,680
|
2.7%
|
6.8%
|
38,256
|
39,854
|
-4.4%
|
-4.0%
|
Acura Total Truck Sales
|
10,551
|
10,373
|
-2.2%
|
1.7%
|
102,996
|
102,306
|
0.3%
|
0.7%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
48,602
|
42,937
|
8.8%
|
13.2%
|
557,127
|
548,277
|
1.3%
|
1.6%
|
Honda Division
|
44,751
|
39,416
|
9.2%
|
13.5%
|
519,818
|
510,138
|
1.5%
|
1.9%
|
Acura Division
|
3,851
|
3,521
|
5.2%
|
9.4%
|
37,309
|
38,139
|
-2.5%
|
-2.2%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
78,769
|
67,177
|
12.7%
|
17.3%
|
795,310
|
785,873
|
0.8%
|
1.2%
|
Honda Division
|
68,218
|
56,804
|
15.5%
|
20.1%
|
692,314
|
683,567
|
0.9%
|
1.3%
|
Acura Division
|
10,551
|
10,373
|
-2.2%
|
1.7%
|
102,996
|
102,306
|
0.3%
|
0.7%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
5,909
|
10,415
|
-45.4%
|
-43.3%
|
97,384
|
115,558
|
-16.0%
|
-15.7%
|
Honda Division
|
5,829
|
10,256
|
-45.4%
|
-43.2%
|
96,437
|
113,843
|
-15.6%
|
-15.3%
|
Acura Division
|
80
|
159
|
-51.6%
|
-49.7%
|
947
|
1,715
|
-45.0%
|
-44.8%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
672
|
5
|
12,823.1%
|
13,340.0%
|
21,783
|
5
|
434,015.1%
|
435,560.0%
|
Honda Division
|
672
|
5
|
12,823.1%
|
13,340.0%
|
21,783
|
5
|
434,015.1%
|
435,560.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
119,470
|
106,481
|
7.9%
|
12.2%
|
1,330,352
|
1,307,553
|
1.4%
|
1.7%
|
ACCORD
|
21,733
|
23,367
|
-10.6%
|
-7.0%
|
247,885
|
262,444
|
-5.9%
|
-5.5%
|
CIVIC
|
23,676
|
21,890
|
4.0%
|
8.2%
|
302,737
|
299,376
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
CLARITY
|
855
|
1,903
|
-56.8%
|
-55.1%
|
10,849
|
17,317
|
-37.6%
|
-37.4%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
37
|
-94.6%
|
-94.6%
|
FIT
|
2,737
|
678
|
288.2%
|
303.7%
|
32,805
|
34,532
|
-5.3%
|
-5.0%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,579
|
1,833
|
-17.2%
|
-13.9%
|
21,977
|
10,275
|
113.1%
|
113.9%
|
CR-V
|
33,987
|
31,488
|
3.8%
|
7.9%
|
348,070
|
336,934
|
2.9%
|
3.3%
|
HR-V
|
9,461
|
4,241
|
114.5%
|
123.1%
|
89,905
|
79,181
|
13.1%
|
13.5%
|
ODYSSEY
|
8,249
|
8,123
|
-2.4%
|
1.6%
|
90,379
|
95,815
|
-6.0%
|
-5.7%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,636
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
32,408
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
10,260
|
10,537
|
-6.4%
|
-2.6%
|
123,758
|
143,917
|
-14.3%
|
-14.0%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,297
|
2,420
|
31.0%
|
36.2%
|
29,577
|
27,725
|
6.3%
|
6.7%
|
Acura Division Total
|
14,482
|
14,053
|
-0.9%
|
3.1%
|
141,252
|
142,160
|
-1.0%
|
-0.6%
|
ILX
|
1,253
|
1,051
|
14.6%
|
19.2%
|
13,380
|
10,349
|
28.8%
|
29.3%
|
NSX
|
11
|
13
|
-18.6%
|
-15.4%
|
228
|
153
|
48.5%
|
49.0%
|
RLX / RL
|
80
|
159
|
-51.6%
|
-49.7%
|
947
|
1,715
|
-45.0%
|
-44.8%
|
TLX
|
2,587
|
2,457
|
1.2%
|
5.3%
|
23,701
|
27,637
|
-14.5%
|
-14.2%
|
MDX
|
4,784
|
4,422
|
4.0%
|
8.2%
|
46,383
|
45,564
|
1.4%
|
1.8%
|
RDX
|
5,767
|
5,951
|
-6.8%
|
-3.1%
|
56,613
|
56,742
|
-0.6%
|
-0.2%
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
282
|
281
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
4,813
|
5,708
|
-18.9%
|
-15.7%
|
57,278
|
45,755
|
24.7%
|
25.2%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
