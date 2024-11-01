STRONG DEMAND FOR ITS ELECTRIFIED AND SUV MODELS POWERS KIA AMERICA TO BEST-EVER OCTOBER SALES

Kia shatters the previous total October sales record – set in 2023 – by 16-percent

All-time best October totals for Kia's electrified and SUV vehicles – up 30- and 19-percent, respectively

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America achieved both its best-ever October sales, with 68,908 units sold, and best-ever October dealer sales. These records were driven by impressive growth and standout performances across its lineup of electrified vehicles and SUVs.

Sales of Kia's all-electric (EV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid (HEV) vehicles increased by 70-percent, 65-percent, and 49-percent respectively compared to last year, which helped the brand achieve its highest-ever sales for electrified models in October. Additionally, SUV sales reached a record high for the month, accounting for 73-percent of total sales, illustrating the ongoing popularity of Kia's SUV lineup.

Three Kia nameplates – Sportage, Carnival, EV6 – set new October sales records while four other Kia models – Sorento (+23-percent); Telluride (+14-percent); K5 (+12-percent) and Soul (+10-percent)– posted significant sales gains as compared to the same period last year.

"A number of Kia's electrified models and SUVs realized double-digit sales increases, propelling Kia to our best October sales performance in company history," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia continues to appeal to a broad range of consumers as we offer 10 compelling utility models many with a choice of all-electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid and ICE powertrains. As the all-new K4 compact sedan and the first-ever Carnival Hybrid MPV are already generating significant foot traffic in Kia showrooms nationwide, we expect the positive growth to continue."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

Kia America announced immediate assistance programs to help in recovery efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeastern U.S., which included a total monetary donation of $400,000. In addition, Kia implemented a customer assistance program for Kia customers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina who need to replace a vehicle damaged beyond repair because of the hurricanes. Customers with an insurance claim for loss of a vehicle because of the storms will be eligible to receive $500 in support for the purchase or lease of select new Kia vehicles made between October 4, 2024 through January 2, 2025.





Kia America announced the third year of the automaker's "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program which raised more than $4.5 million for non-profits nationwide in 2023, 20 percent more than the program raised last year. Kia and its nationwide network of dealers selected charities across the U.S., including organizations that help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases; help end childhood hunger; provide shelter for youth facing homelessness; provide natural disaster relief for recovering communities; offer support for military families; help shelter animals find forever homes and assist with environmental cleanup projects nationwide.





A modified Kia Telluride X-Pro participated in the 2024 Rebelle Rally, marking the third year of competition for Kia America's most decorated vehicle. Having secured a podium finish every year in the X-Cross class, the Telluride X-Pro returns with enhanced modifications and a renewed drive for redemption. Professional rally driver, Verena Mei, once again took the wheel for the fourth year in a row and was joined by navigator Kendra Miller, building a formidable team.



MONTH OF OCTOBER YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 Model 2023 EV9 1,941 0 17,911 0 EV6 1,732 1,542 17,717 16,340 Rio 0 2,544 1,917 23,740 Forte 4,957 9,393 106,050 104,528 K4 7,901 0 10,812 0 K5 5,818 5,200 34,294 54,794 Stinger 0 49 0 5,421 Soul 4,622 4,192 44,716 54,263 Niro 1,546 2,408 26,678 31,493 Seltos 4,266 4,355 52,443 51,414 Sportage 13,681 11,053 132,439 118,637 Sorento 7,841 6,388 77,017 74,014 Telluride 9,694 8,533 91,448 92,514 Carnival 4,909 3,507 39,636 36,680 Total 68,908 59,164 653,078 663,838

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

