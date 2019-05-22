Strong First Quarter Drives Continued Momentum for Los Cabos Tourism

LOS CABOS, Mexico, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Cabos Tourism Board today announced that arrivals to the destination grew by nearly 5% during the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of more than 25,000 additional travelers compared to the same period in 2018. That figure includes nearly 4% growth in international visitation from January through March, demonstrating continued momentum for Los Cabos tourism in 2019 that builds on the destination's remarkable progress.

This momentum continues to yield significant new investments in hotel capacity and accessibility, including:

31% increase in hotel inventory since 2017, with more than 2,400 new rooms in total scheduled to be completed during 2019;

More than $1 billion in new hotel investments and counting; and

New regional airport terminal and upgrades, as well as over 500 direct weekly routes with increased connectivity from the US, Canada and the UK.

"We now welcome more than three million travelers each year – 70% of whom are repeat visitors – and we look forward to welcoming even more during the upcoming summer months as we continue toward another record year for tourism," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board. "The safety and security of Los Cabos is our top priority as we offer world-class experiences that redefine aspirational global travel. It's a new day in the destination thanks to the ongoing impact of our 5-Point Action Plan."

Los Cabos has defied national trends over the last two years through its 5-Point Security Action Plan, driving down violent crime by more than 90% and making the destination safer than ever. The strong growth year-over-year follows a record year for the destination in 2018, which saw a 7% increase in visitation overall fueled by across the board upgrades to Los Cabos security processes, personnel and infrastructure.

As the 2019 summer travel season approaches, the Los Cabos Tourism Board is encouraging travelers not to miss a curated selection of key experiences that showcase the overwhelming culture, vibrancy and beauty of the destination:

ART-TO-TABLE DINING: Meet the artists and artisans on this special five-hour immersive tour that immerses into the culture of Los Cabos . Together, an artist and a chef will create a tasting menu based on a work of art created in the moment.

Meet the artists and artisans on this special five-hour immersive tour that immerses into the culture of . Together, an artist and a chef will create a tasting menu based on a work of art created in the moment. FOLLOW THE GOLDEN ROUTE: This 10-hour tour of the Ruta de Oro is truly a journey into the past. A tour showcases the main square, Todos Santos Mission and the mythical Hotel California. The day ends at El Mirador , where mezcal cocktails are just as spectacular as views of the sunset over the Pacific Ocean.

This 10-hour tour of the Ruta de Oro is truly a journey into the past. A tour showcases the main square, Todos Santos Mission and the mythical Hotel California. The day ends at , where mezcal cocktails are just as spectacular as views of the sunset over the Pacific Ocean. MEET THE ARTISANS OF TODOS SANTOS : Guests can travel back in time in Todos Santos , a "pueblo magico" and one of the most picturesque villages in Baja California Sur . Guests can chat with local artists, enjoy Baja Med cuisine, and end their night at the scenic grounds of Hotel San Cristóbal where a mixologist will prepare a Mezcal Sunset to cap off a perfect day.

Guests can travel back in time in , a "pueblo magico" and one of the most picturesque villages in . Guests can chat with local artists, enjoy Baja Med cuisine, and end their night at the scenic grounds of Hotel San Cristóbal where a mixologist will prepare a Mezcal Sunset to cap off a perfect day. STEP INTO RUSTIC KITCHENS: Ranching traditions come to life within local homes as local residents guide visitors deep into communities where ranching traditions run strong, and traditions are best experienced over a rustic, home-cooked meal. Guests enjoy a hearty meal of flour tortillas, steaming pots of beans and rice, queso de rancho, and fresh produce grown within the residents' own gardens.

Ranching traditions come to life within local homes as local residents guide visitors deep into communities where ranching traditions run strong, and traditions are best experienced over a rustic, home-cooked meal. Guests enjoy a hearty meal of flour tortillas, steaming pots of beans and rice, queso de rancho, and fresh produce grown within the residents' own gardens. DISCOVER THE JOY OF BLAMPING: Biking meets luxury camping in the mountains, where the thrill of mountain biking combines with the comfort of "glamping" (glamorous camping). Visitors enjoy all the beauty of Baja California while navigating a network of hiking and biking trails in Rancho Cacachilas and spend each night relaxing in luxury tent with endless views of the mountains, the glittering Sea of Cortez and nearby Cerralvo Island. While enjoying rustic cuisine, guests can also indulge in artisan cheeses and local wines.

Additionally, Los Cabos Tourism Board is preparing to welcome visitors for a range of large-scale global events throughout 2019, including the Los Cabos Open of Surf lifestyle event, the Los Cabos Tennis Open, the Los Cabos Billfish Tournament, and Ironman 70.3 triathlon. Year-round, Los Cabos has recently emerged as a premier destination for hosting world-class industry conferences and events with the opening of its 72,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Convention Center.

About Los Cabos

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, and state of the art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel , follow us on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

