"Strong" Is The New "Skinny": Planet Fitness Celebrates Mom This Mother's Day (Because She's Too Busy Putting Everyone Else Before Herself)

And while strength is at the core of all that mom does for herself and others, the study also uncovered the rise of a new body type worthy of praise and celebration: the 'mom bod.'

The days are over when women should feel pressured to fit into a certain body image to feel accepted; nearly three in five (59 percent) Americans believe that women with 'mom bods' are comfortable in their own skin, confident (36 percent) and strong (31 percent). Despite these positive sentiments, women are seemingly still quicker to accept and embrace the physical traits of others first. In fact, nearly all (92 percent) admit they think women are generally more accepting of their husbands' physiques than their own.

"Last year, our research findings helped the 'dad bod' make a pop culture comeback in a massive way, with the overwhelming majority of men and women both accepting and celebrating this body type. But those findings made us wonder whether the sentiment would remain the same across the aisle," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "This year's survey clearly shows that the 'mom bod' is not only on the rise, but worthy of a confidence boost; it's a body type characterized by many of the same positive traits as the 'dad bod' and certainly one that women – and their partners and families – should feel proud of. As home of the Judgement Free Zone, we're here to cheer mom on day-in and day-out, even if she just needs a little sanctuary from the marathon of her parental duties."

The study also uncovered how moms see their daily routines as workouts, as well as ways in which they'd spend a few moments of "me" time when given the chance. Additional findings include:

Life is Your Gym. 69 percent of moms feel like they exercise before even stepping into the gym. In fact, in a single week, moms on average estimate they lift their children 46 times, take 29 trips up and down the stairs and pick up toys 33 times!

With all this activity and parental responsibility, when she escape for a little bit of "me" time to sweat it out, 74 percent of gym-going moms dub the gym their "sanctuary." No 'Me' in 'Mom.' 73 percent of moms don't put enough "me" time on their to-do lists. To make alone time a reality for just one night, half admit they would do something frustrating or give up something of value, like standing in line at the DMV (48 percent), giving up sex for a month (39 percent) or running into an ex (26 percent).

* Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 2,004 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

**Black Card membership fees vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had approximately 11.8 million members and more than 1,565 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

