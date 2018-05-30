Strong Public Sector Demand for Cloud-Based Services Drives Rapid Growth at Granicus

In the past year, Granicus added more than 1,000 new customers through organic growth and acquisitions of additional software expertise. In addition, the acquisitions of Novusolutions, IQM2 and Vision Internet grew the Granicus team by 25 percent to 430 employees from 340 one year ago in key office locations in Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; St. Paul, Minn.; and Crawley, U.K.

"Granicus has experienced record growth in 2018, both organically and through acquisitions," said Granicus Chief Executive Officer Mark Hynes. "We now empower modern digital government across more than 4,000 public agencies. Our recent acquisitions demonstrate a clear commitment to deliver cloud-based innovations that enable seamless, digital experiences between governments and their citizens while streamlining core processes. The increases in agency adoption and account growth already are having a meaningful impact on our clients. Over the last year, we've expanded the Granicus citizen network by over 30 million to more than 185 million subscribers, substantially expanding the reach of our clients' programs and benefiting millions of people worldwide."

New customers welcomed by Granicus this year included local government organizations like Breckenridge, Colo.; Seattle, Wash.; and Wayne County, Mich.; as well as federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense Security Service and the National Institute of Nursing Research. The company also has a growing presence in the U.K., adding more than 25 net-new customers in the past 12 months.

"Building on our recent success, now is the time to expand our marketing capabilities," Hynes said. "I am thrilled to welcome Susan as Granicus' new CMO and know that her experience and focus on customer-first solutions will further accelerate our growth."

Ganeshan will join the company's executive team and report directly to Hynes. She offers in-depth, cross-functional software marketing experience gained during her 25-year career, which includes leadership roles at Clarabridge, newBrandAnalytics (acquired by Sprinklr), webMethods (acquired by Software AG), Checkfree (now Fiserv) and Deloitte Consulting.

"For Granicus, excellence in marketing is about strengthening the relationships between governments and the citizens they serve," said Ganeshan. "I am so excited to join a top-notch team, lead marketing over a proven and trusted product suite, and help our clients make a difference in the lives of people every day."

Granicus also announced that Scott Macfee will join the company as Chief Operating Officer to lead the organization's client-centric operations. Macfee comes to Granicus from Dimension Data, an $8 billion IT services company, where he spent over 15 years in operations and rose to Chief Operating Officer of the Americas in 2013 and President in 2016.

"As the leader in cloud-based solutions to government, I believe that we have a tremendous responsibility and opportunity to become a critical partner to our clients as they modernize their civic engagement platforms," said Hynes. "We are extraordinarily fortunate to have Scott join the Granicus team where he will apply his skills and experience to help us achieve operational excellence."

About Granicus

Granicus provides technology and services that empower government organizations to create seamless digital experiences for the people they serve. By offering the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for communications, content management, meeting and agenda management, and digital services to over 4,000 public sector organizations, Granicus helps turn government missions into quantifiable realities. Granicus products connect more than 185 million people, creating a powerful network to enhance citizen engagement. By optimizing decision-making processes, Granicus strives to help government see better outcomes and a greater impact for the citizens they serve. For more information, visit granicus.com.

