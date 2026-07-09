StrongSuit 2.0 Reimagines the Litigation Workflow with a Fully Connected AI Platform

The platform features new tools for every stage of the litigation process, from research and document review to deposition analysis and drafting, taking attorneys from zero to file-ready

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongSuit, the AI platform that automates and accelerates core litigation workflows, today announced StrongSuit 2.0, the company's most significant product launch to-date. The new release connects every part of the litigation process in one unified platform. Where attorneys previously moved between mostly-disconnected solutions, they now operate inside a single connected system that understands the entire matter and puts that knowledge to work at every stage, allowing attorneys to spend less time bridging gaps and more time building their case.

Core updates include:

An Assistant that works across the entire case

Rather than a simple chatbot, the Assistant can now work across an entire matter and answer the kinds of questions that used to mean days of manual review. A lawyer can ask it to find evidence of fraud across every document in a case, pull the most damaging quote from fifteen long depositions, or reconstruct what happened in the summer of 2024 and get an answer grounded in several files.

The Assistant also drafts finished work in the attorney's own format. Upload a brief, motion, or demand letter the firm already uses, and the assistant produces a fully research-backed draft that matches that structure and style.

Matter Portal: A tool that remembers

Instead of re-entering the same case details every time they start a task, attorneys now set up a matter once – the parties, the court and jurisdiction, the facts, the key documents – and StrongSuit carries that context into every tool: legal research, drafting, document review, timelines, the Assistant, and more.

The platform also remembers what it learns as a case develops, so a fact uncovered during document review or a position taken in research is available later without the lawyer having to re-explain it. The attorney stays fully in control. Every detail the system fills in is visible, editable, and removable, and StrongSuit never invents case information.

Visual workflows, now even better

Visual, interactive workflows that keep the attorney in-the-loop remain central to the StrongSuit experience. StrongSuit now pairs the ease of use via visual, clickable workflows with an always-present AI assistant that has full context to help and provide more flexibility. The advantage of a purpose-built litigation platform over a generic chatbot is obvious from the first use.

Each of the core workflows has been substantially re-engineered to deliver world-class accuracy and insight. With significant upgrades to doc review, chronologies, deposition analysis, legal research, and litigation drafting, lawyers will be amazed at what the new system makes possible. Customers can provide a basic overview of their matter—or simply provide a client intake call transcript—and upload their case files. From there, StrongSuit surfaces key evidence and builds a compelling narrative, finds the strongest precedent, and drafts a wide range of well-argued litigation documents, complete with principles and proper formatting.

A cleaner, more modern look

StrongSuit has also refreshed the entire platform with a cleaner, more streamlined interface. A new home screen, built around a single search bar and instant access to recent matters, gives lawyers one clear place to start their work. Essential tools stay within easy reach, while the more focused layout brings added clarity and efficiency to everyday work.

Alongside the redesign, the Research and Drafting workstream is now even more capable of developing a comprehensive end-to-end litigation outline, ensuring strong case law coverage across each issue and sub-issue.

"Law is connected. The details of your evidence should inform the cases you cite, and both should shape how you argue in your drafts," said Justin McCallon, CEO of StrongSuit. "Our agentic matter portal and case law capabilities are built around this reality, forming a cohesive end-to-end litigation system that carries your work forward at every stage."

These updates are available immediately, with onboarding included for all new users. To schedule a demo or start a free trial, please visit: https://strongsuit.com/.

About StrongSuit

StrongSuit is a next-generation litigation technology company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to automate legal research, drafting, and litigation preparation. With a proprietary case law database and deeply agentic AI infrastructure, StrongSuit delivers unprecedented productivity and insights, with enhanced accuracy, across the most demanding areas of legal practice. To learn more, please visit: https://strongsuit.com/

Press Contact: Jenny Bourne, 208-761-8447, https://strongsuit.com/

SOURCE StrongSuit