StrongSuit Launches Family Law Forensic Analysis Tool, Bringing Financial Transparency to Divorce Litigation

The AI-powered forensic financial analysis reviews filings, bank statements, and tax records in minutes to uncover income patterns and discrepancies, making high-quality divorce insights faster and more affordable

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongSuit, the AI platform that automates and accelerates core litigation workflows, today announced the launch of its new Family Law Forensic Analysis Tool, a feature designed to streamline and strengthen financial analysis in divorce proceedings and derive incredible insights.

Divorce litigation increasingly relies on data transparency and financial accuracy. Courts need clear documentation of income, expenses, asset ownership, and spending patterns, especially in cases involving child support, alimony, and complex marital estates. The ability to quickly analyze filings, trace transactions, categorize expenditures, and present a coherent financial narrative is a strategic necessity. Transactional financial data is rich in insights that can help attorneys spot and prove behavior that can lead to improved outcomes for clients. Built precisely for this environment, the Family Law Forensic Analysis solution analyzes complex financial records, including filings, bank statements, tax returns, and supporting documentation to generate a comprehensive financial overview in minutes.

"Divorce cases are often decided on financial clarity, but getting to that clarity has traditionally required weeks of work and expensive outside experts," said Justin McCallan, CEO of StrongSuit. "With our Family Law Forensic Analysis Tool, we're making high-quality financial analysis more accessible and affordable. Attorneys can move faster and build stronger strategies, with clearer insight into the financial circumstances of all parties during one of life's most complex transitions. This is about bringing transparency and precision to a process that desperately needs both."

Within the tool is an AI-powered Investigations Agent that analyzes financial behavior across more than ten investigative categories, identifying potential infidelity-related spending patterns, indicators of gambling activity, signs of offshoring or hidden funds, and unusual transfers or account anomalies. It highlights discrepancies between reported narratives and documented activity, delivering a data-driven financial snapshot that reveals the real story behind the numbers.

The Family Law Forensic Analysis Tool is available immediately through StrongSuit's annual subscription plan, with onboarding included for free trial users. To learn more, and to schedule a demo, please visit: https://strongsuit.com/.

