STRUCTURAL STEEL COMPLETE AT TARK OFFICE CONDOS AS LAS VEGAS DEVELOPMENT TOPS OUT

Steel Frame Complete on Southwest Valley's Newest Class A Office Project; Limited Ownership Opportunities Remain

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tark Office Condos has topped out, with structural steel now complete above the project site and the development's full scale and architectural vision visible for the first time along the growing Southwest Las Vegas neighborhood. The milestone arrives amid strong demand for professional office ownership, with just 30 percent of units still available and sales continuing to accelerate.

View the project brochure and construction photos

Strategically positioned along the expanding Southwest corridor, Tark Office Condos is designed to meet rising demand for high-quality office ownership among physicians, attorneys, financial advisors, consultants and other business professionals seeking a permanent presence in one of Southern Nevada's fastest-growing commercial and residential submarkets.

With the steel frame now complete, the project has reached a defining stage of construction — transforming from foundations and site work into a prominent commercial asset that will serve the surrounding community for years to come.

"Completing the structural steel is a major milestone and an exciting moment for everyone involved in the project," said Co-Developer John King. With the building's full scale now visible, the vision, investment and collaboration behind Tark Office Condos are on full display. The development team is delivering an elevated office environment designed to support the continued growth of Southern Nevada's healthcare, legal and business communities.

Co-developed by Aris Lazarou, John King and Danny Tarkanian, Tark Office Condos will feature modern, customizable office suites delivered in grey-shell condition, giving owners the flexibility to design spaces tailored to their specific operational needs. The ownership model lets businesses establish long-term roots, build equity and control their occupancy costs in a highly desirable location.

Construction crews will now begin enclosing the building, with Tark Office Condos on track for delivery in December 2026.

For more information about Tark Office Condos, visit www.tarkofficecondos.com. For inquiries, contact Aris Lazarou at [email protected].

Media Contact

Aris Lazarou

[email protected]

www.tarkofficecondos.com

SOURCE Tark Office Condos