Stuart Weitzman Launches Its Spring 2019 Campaign in a Four-Part Series for the First Time

Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the images depict a genuine comradery amongst the four women. Each displays a strong independence and comfort not only in her Stuart Weitzman shoes, but also through her expression of confidence — a theme that is central to the brand promise.

The timeless icons featured in the campaign emphasize the brand's dedication to providing ageless designs for women of all lifestyles and all cultural backgrounds. Also integral to the brand's DNA is the variety of widths and extended sizes it offers. Women can rely on these essentials; they can walk, work and take on their ever-changing daily roles with stylish ease in their Stuart Weitzman shoes.

The campaign's all-inclusive assortment comprises iconic styles like the NUDIST stiletto sandal, the NUNAKEDSTRAIGHT kitten-heel sandal and the ANNY pump. New stars are born with the introduction of the NUDISTDISCO, a new-season take on the brand's signature sandal with a platform, the SUNRAY platform sandal and the LANDRY bootie.

Stuart Weitzman will take a bold approach to its marketing strategy for Spring, prioritizing digital and marquee outdoor media to showcase the campaign and build an immersive experience for customer engagement. Additional creative content will be featured on the brand's social media channels, on stuartweitzman.com and its global websites and in boutiques worldwide.

ABOUT STUART WEITZMAN

Stuart Weitzman, a global leader in designer footwear, operates 111 retail stores across North America, Europe and China. The brand is also sold through licensed international stores and international shop-in-shops, fine retailers and specialty stores and e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, Europe, China, Hong Kong and Australia. Stuart Weitzman footwear and accessories are sold in more than 70 countries.



A luxury brand built upon the idea of creating a beautifully constructed shoe, Stuart Weitzman's main objective has always been to merge fashion and function. The award-winning styles are engineered to feel as good as they look and to look as good as they feel.

Stuart Weitzman is a company of Tapestry, Inc.

