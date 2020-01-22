Student Contest, Press Conference in Montpelier National School Choice Week

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont's largest annual celebration of School Choice Week will return to Capitol Plaza on Wednesday, Jan. 29. More than 300 parents, students, and community members are expected to attend the event.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Capitol Plaza, after which participants will head to the state house for a press conference at 11 a.m. and group photo on the steps. At noon, the program will continue at the Capital Plaza for lunch and remarks by students from independent and public schools, a Vermont student choir and a featured guest speaker on the value of school choice for all Vermont.

The Capitol Plaza and Convention Center is located at 100 State St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Vermont was one of the original states in the union to have school choice," said Brad Ferland. "It is extremely important as a value and a tradition. Choice offers families a way to provide an education for their child or children that oftentimes changes their lives in a very positive way. School choice towns in Vermont are magnets for families moving to Vermont. This is an opportunity that needs to be expanded statewide, so that every child has an equal opportunity for the best educational fit possible."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont.

