Student Showcase to Celebrate National School Choice Week, Highlight Strengths of School Communities

15 Jan, 2024, 03:45 ET

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools across the nation celebrate their successes during National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), an inaugural school choice celebration in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 20 will honor educational champions and put students' talents on display.

The student showcase — which will be the largest celebration of choice in Louisiana for the Week — will take place 7-8:30 p.m. at the Manship Theater. Hosted by the Education Trust of Louisiana, the event will feature musical and dramatic performances by Scotlandville High School's drama team, Baton Rouge High School's orchestra, and Mckinley Middle Magnet School students. The celebration will also spotlight some of the area's most unique learning choices, including Southern University Laboratory School, Walker High School, Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery, Park Medical Academy, Helix Community Schools, and Thrive Academy.

Hosted by The Education Trust's Louisiana State Director Tramelle Howard and State Representative Vanessa Caston LaFleur, the talent show will be coupled with remarks honoring local leaders who have done crucial advocacy work for K-12 education. Dressed in cocktail attire, more than 200 community members are expected to attend the special night.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Pelican State will explore the education options available for their children and speak up for the options they want in the future.

At the Education Trust, our goal is to ensure that parents and students feel seen, heard, and valued as it relates to their educational journey," said Tramelle D. Howard of Education Trust. "We know this event will spotlight some of the amazing work happening in our community."

The Education Trust Louisiana works to promote educational equity for historically underserved students in Louisiana's schools.

The January 20 event is open to the press and timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. More than 400 of these events will take place in the Pelican State.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

