Students Celebrate Historic School Choice Growth at Courthouse Rally

National School Choice Week

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Education options are rapidly expanding for K-12 students across Montana, from easier public school transfers to the promise of new public charter schools. Next week, students will celebrate the state's old and new school choice options at a festive rally on the Billings Yellowstone County Courthouse Lawn.

The rally will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. While more than 300 participants hold bright yellow school choice signs and enjoy free pizza, hot cocoa, and coffee, Montana Family Foundation President Jeff Laszloffy will share opening remarks. Laszloffy and additional speakers will share what school choice means to them, raise awareness about recent K-12 policy changes, and discuss what they hope the future holds for Montana kids' education options.

While the school choice rally is an annual event hosted by the Montana Family Foundation, changes to the state's education landscape bring a fresh energy to this year's celebration. Landmark legislation in 2023 set clearer, more flexible rules for public school transfers, established new charter school laws, created a private school scholarship for students with special needs, and made it easier for homeschool students statewide to enroll part-time in public schools.

"We're energized to celebrate greater education freedom and opportunities for families at this rally. Our goal is to ensure that more families can discover how they can find schools that best meet their children's needs," said Jeff Laszloffy, President and CEO of  Montana Family Foundation. "The hard work and sacrifice of Montana parents has brought the promise of school choice to life for an increasing number of students in our state, but many families still do not know what options are available for their children."

The Montana Family Foundation is a non-profit, research and education organization dedicated to supporting, protecting and strengthening Montana families.

This event, which is free and open to the press and public, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW). Across all 50 states, the Week will feature thousands of school choice events to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. More than 50 events and activities will take place in the Treasure State.

The Billings County Courthouse is located at 217 N. 27th St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

