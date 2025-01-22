Students from Across State Answer Call to "Show Me Excellent Schools" at the Capitol

500+ to attend celebration of all school types

JEFFERSON CITY. Mo., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, families, and educators from across Missouri will gather at the Missouri State Capitol to put a spotlight on school choice during the "Show Me Excellent Schools" celebration. The event will highlight the many educational options available in Missouri and showcase the talents and stories of students who have benefited from them.

The event will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM in the Capitol Rotunda. More than 500 students from schools including St. Joseph Christian School, Blue Ridge Christian, Heartland Christian School, and Brilliant Minds Private School, among others, will attend the event packed with student performances. In addition to the celebration, students will have the opportunity to explore the capitol and share their school choice stories with state leaders.

"We are thrilled to host this event again and connect Missouri students and families with our state leaders, who need to hear just how important school choice is to students, families, and schools," said Peter Franzen, associate executive director of Children's Education Alliance of Missouri. "This celebration is about bringing together everyone who benefits from our state's education options and demonstrating the positive impact on students' lives."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Location Details:

This capitol celebration event is located at the Missouri State Capitol, located at 201 W Capitol Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101. The event will take place in the rotunda.

For more information or to RSVP, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-jefferson-city-capitol-celebration , and to access the information in spanish visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-jefferson-city-celebracion-en-el-capitolio .

This celebration is open to the press and the public.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

