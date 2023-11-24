Students from China and Germany engage in interactive exchange activities in Weifang

News provided by

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

24 Nov, 2023, 03:10 ET

WEIFANG, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On November 10th, in the Sino German Building of Shandong Ethnic Vocational School, an actor team consisting of more than 20 students from China and Germany was giving a presentation performance. Although the story was relatively simple, the students overcame the problem of language barriers and cooperated well, presenting a wonderful performance to the teachers and students on site. The continuous applause and cheers on site also brought this exchange activity to a successful conclusion.

In the early stage, the principal of the Misbach County Vocational Education Center in Bavaria, Germany, Gryffinstein, and a delegation of 11 people came to Qingzhou for a 12 day visit and exchange at the Ethnic Vocational School. The content mainly focused on the rich and colorful classroom, lecture, and teaching practice activities of preschool education (early childhood education), while interspersed with traditional Chinese culture, intangible cultural heritage culture, and other exchange and learning activities, in order to further promote the professional construction of both schools The deep integration of talent cultivation creates a model for close cooperation between the school and other majors.

As early as December 2018, both schools signed a friendly school cooperation agreement. Over the past five years, both sides of the school have mainly carried out online activities such as professional development, teacher training, and classroom interaction. Over the past 12 days, Chinese and German students have been attending classes together, experiencing intangible cultural heritage classes, participating in kindergarten practice, rehearsing plays, learning tea art and Chinese food production, visiting families, visiting Qingzhou Museum. Chinese and German students have achieved great success in both professional growth and cultural exchange.

Recently, Gryffinstein and his delegation concluded their visit and are about to return to Germany. Teachers and students from China and Germany gathered together. The principals and student representatives from both countries gave concluding speeches. Subsequently, both Chinese and German schools exchanged gifts and signed the next stage of friendly school cooperation agreement.

"This exchange activity was a complete success, and we received a warm reception and felt the efficient, harmonious, and high-quality teaching atmosphere of this school. We have gained a deep understanding of all aspects of the school and experienced traditional Chinese culture. " said Principal Gryffinstein.

Also from this source

"Friendly Shandong Remarkable Shandong" 2023 Beijing Presenting Event kicks off

This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. The opening ceremony of the "Friendly Shandong Remarkable Shandong" 2023...

China Weichai and Germany Bosch Jointly Plan for the Future New energy and technological innovation strategy

This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On November 3rd, China Weichai and Germany Bosch Group signed a strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.