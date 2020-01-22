Students, Parents, Teachers to Rally at the Nebraska State Capitol for School Choice

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred parents, children, and community members will rally for increased educational opportunity at the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The indoor rally will take place 11 a.m. to noon inside the Warner Chamber and will feature speeches from community members about why school choice matters and what educational opportunities Nebraska families want for the future. The rally will also include special performances from school groups in the area.

A press conference will take place following the rally, which represents Nebraska's largest event during School Choice Week.

The Nebraska Capitol rally is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Every year, I am inspired by the hundreds of school children from across Nebraska who come to our Capitol to celebrate National School Choice Week," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan. "So many students in our state wish to count themselves among those fortunate enough to choose the school that's best for them. We rally together to celebrate those families that have that choice, and to give a voice to those who don't."

This event is free, open to the public, and hosted by Nebraska Catholic Conference, School Choice Nebraska, Invest in Kids Nebraska, and Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom.

The Nebraska Capitol is located at 1445 K St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/nebraska.

