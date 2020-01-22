Students Performances on The Queen Mary to Celebrate School Choice Week

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 charter and private school students will perform in a student showcase on the beautiful Queen Mary on Wednesday, Jan. 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m. This special event will celebrate school choice options available for children and families across the State of California.

The showcase is one of California's largest National School Choice Week events and will feature remarks by State Senator Gloria Romero, students, teachers, and supporters. Attendees will also enjoy musical and artistic performances from talented students at this fun, energetic celebration.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway in Long Beach.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"School Choice can give students and their families a choice that best fits their needs," said Melissa Pasillas, summer school coordinator at Damien High School. "Education should never be a one-size-fits all approach, and allowing students the opportunity to find where they fit and what works best for them is imperative. Students need to feel as though they have an active role in their education, and school choice will allow them to feel that they have ownership in the educational environment."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

