Students Play Key Role in Professional Tour at Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak recently hosted a tour for a large group of professionals, offering a comprehensive view of the campus, programs, and school community. A highlight of the day was the meaningful involvement of Shrub Oak students, whose participation helped create an engaging, welcoming, and memorable experience for participants.

A Shrub Oak Intertnational School student assists during a recent professional tour, showcasing the practical skills and confidence fostered through Shrub Oak's hands-on learning environment.

Throughout the tour, students actively contributed in a variety of ways that showcased their growth, confidence, and real-world skill development. From assisting with hospitality to engaging directly with guests, students demonstrated the practical application of the skills they build every day at Shrub Oak.

At The Kind Cup, an on-campus cafe created to give students experience with vocational and customer service skills, a student prepared specialty beverages for visitors, providing a personalized and interactive touch. This hands-on experience reflected not only developing vocational skills, but also a growing sense of independence and pride. Guests were warmly welcomed and served by students eager to contribute, reinforcing the school's commitment to experiential learning.

Students also supported the event by distributing informational materials to guests as they concluded their visit, providing a helpful takeaway about Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak. The students' involvement contributed to the smooth flow of the day and reflected the collaborative, supportive culture that defines the Shrub Oak community.

Perhaps most impactful were the authentic connections students formed with visitors. The students' enthusiasm and willingness to engage created an inviting atmosphere that allowed guests to experience the school's culture firsthand. In one particularly memorable moment, a student shared her knowledge of American Sign Language (ASL), teaching visitors basic signs and fostering meaningful interaction. This exchange underscored Shrub Oak's emphasis on communication in all its forms and the importance of inclusive, student-led experiences.

"This tour was a meaningful reflection of the strength of our community," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth. "We are deeply proud of our students and the thoughtful ways they contributed throughout the day. Their genuine engagement, confidence, and continued growth were evident in every interaction, and it was truly rewarding to see them represent Shrub Oak with such authenticity and care."

The tour served as a powerful example of how Shrub Oak students are empowered to develop independence, build communication skills, and actively participate in their community. Their contributions transformed the event into more than a tour—it became a genuine reflection of the vibrant, supportive environment that defines Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak, please visit www.shruboak.org

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive behavioral health support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School