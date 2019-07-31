Students Remain Vulnerable to Losses from Campus Fires & Crime

PHOENIX, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3 million college students are preparing to move into on-campus student housing. While living on campus is proven to help promote greater college completion, students are often living independently for the first time and are vulnerable to unique risks.

According to an analysis of nearly a decade of Clery Act reports on Campus Safety of more than 700 colleges and universities, there are more than 28,000 annual crime and safety incidents on college campuses. Over 95% of incidents are classified as burglaries on campuses. On average there are 1,999 fires reported within on-campus student housing.

With so much money at stake, John Fees, co-founder of GradGuard, "suggests that college students and families make a plan in case students are victims of theft, their property is damaged by a fire or water damage or if they are found responsible for unintentional damages they may cause."

The Top 3 Reasons GradGuard's Renters Insurance is a Smart Decision for College Students:

1. If you can't afford to replace your backpack, bicycle or computer - Renters insurance can replace your stolen or damaged property. Renters insurance can cover those costs and help you get back to classes, without the added stress of a financial loss.

2. If your school does not replace stolen or damaged property - In a 2017 survey of student housing leaders, 98% of schools report that they do not replace stolen or damaged student property. Be sure to check with your school to see what their policy is and how much money is at risk.

3. If you can't afford to pay for damages you cause - True renters insurance includes personal liability protection and can help pay for unintentional damages when a student cannot.

GradGuard's renters insurance policy is designed for college students living on or off-campus. GradGuard's renters insurance contains an exclusive student endorsement that provides affordable coverage ideal for college life and provides both personal property and liability protection:

Worldwide property coverage (for study abroad or mid-term trips);

A low deductible starting at $100 ;

; Replacement cost coverage.

According to Fees, "For about 50-cents a day, students can protect their belongings against losses, making renters insurance a must-have consideration for college families. 84% of state insurance commissioners recommend students obtain renters insurance. Whether you are living on or off-campus, college students and their families are smart to consider purchasing renters insurance before the start of school."

About: GradGuard™ is an authority in protecting the investment in higher education. By protecting students and their families from the financial risks of college life, GradGuard helps reduce the cost of college and promote greater student success. GradGuard's modern tuition and renters insurance programs are valuable student benefits available through a network of more than 300 colleges and universities. Since 2009, GradGuard's insurance programs have protected more than 650,000 students and families. College life is full of risks and GradGuard is there to make sure life stays on track. For more insights on #collegelife follow @GradGuard

