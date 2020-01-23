Students, School Leaders, Elected Officials to Gather at State Capitol for Press Conference

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, school leaders, and elected officials will gather at a press conference at the State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

More than 300 are expected to attend the conference, which will kick off at 10 a.m. with an opening prayer by Rabbi Snaid, a member of the Jewish Community in Louisville, and the pledge of allegiance, led by students from Zion Christian Academy. Senator Ralph Alvarado will discuss the importance of school choice in the state.

This event coincides with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Some Kentucky middle and upper income families in Kentucky are currently utilizing school choice of nonpublic schools but many low income families are hoping for a future where educational choice is attainable for them as well," said Charles Leis, EdChoice Kentucky President. "Kentucky currently offers very limited options for families who find that the traditional classroom is not working for their child, and we're happy to come together this week to express our need for Scholarship Tax Credits and school choice."

This event is hosted by EdChoice Kentucky, an organization educating the Commonwealth on the benefits of a Scholarship Tax Credit program for students across the state.

"Across Kentucky, Christian schools in our system are helping develop the next generation of leaders," said Kristie Reesey, state coordinator for Association of Christian Schools International. "We are thrilled to be a part of National School Choice Week and help showcase the opportunities that become available when school choice is offered to more Kentucky families."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.

