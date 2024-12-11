Students Stressed and Anxious While Higher Education Funding Questions Loom

TimelyCare survey highlights mental health and financial challenges impacting college and university students.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, reveals that mental health issues and financial pressures remain top concerns for college and university students.

Conducted on November 15, 2024, the survey captured insights from over 1,200 students (ages 18–24) and found that 71% of respondents experience mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, and depression—up from 65% in July 2024.

"Students demand and deserve proactive, quality, holistic care," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. Post this

Among the key findings:

54% of students report feeling more stressed and anxious than at the beginning of the school year.

of students report feeling more stressed and anxious than at the beginning of the school year. 58% cite mental health as a leading stress factor.

cite mental health as a leading stress factor. 69% of students said their college or university prioritizes their mental health.

of students said their college or university prioritizes their mental health. 73% believe mental health support services would increase their likelihood of graduating.

believe mental health support services would increase their likelihood of graduating. Choice of providers and provider identity/lived experience were identified as the most important factors in choosing a mental health professional.

were identified as the most important factors in choosing a mental health professional. LGBQ students report feeling stressed, anxious and depressed at significantly higher rates than their heterosexual peers (88% compared to 66%).

When asked what is causing students stress and anxiety right now, mental health remains their most pressing concern (58%), consistent with previous TimelyCare survey findings . Two of their top eight stressors include finances. Cost of living is the second-most common stressor (35%), followed by paying for college/student loan debt (29%).

"When mental health and financial pressures weigh students down, their ability to succeed is impacted—and yet opportunities for meaningful intervention are clear," said Bob Booth, M.D., Chief Care Officer of TimelyCare. "This survey reaffirms the critical importance of accessible, inclusive mental health services in helping students overcome obstacles, stay in school, and succeed in their academic journeys."

Academic performance is critical in how students measure their success, with grade point average topping the list over graduating, knowledge gained, job prospects, and starting salaries.

Despite mental health and financial challenges, many students maintain a positive outlook. When asked to describe their current feelings, "hopeful," "excited," and "optimistic" were among the most frequently selected descriptors.

"Students demand and deserve proactive, quality, holistic care," added Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "With this data, we're reminded of the pressing need for investing in the mental health and well-being that fosters student success and improves the health and well-being of campus communities."

Measurement-based care outcomes demonstrate the swift and significant impact of TimelyCare as students who entered care with severe depression or anxiety symptoms achieved, on average, clinically significant change by their third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit. And, those with clinical symptoms dropped a severity ranking (e.g., moderate to mild), on average, by their third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit.

Additionally, research showed a positive correlation between TimelyCare and student retention . Research demonstrates that, on average, TimelyCare partner schools' retention rates were 1.3 percentage points higher than expected if they did not have TimelyCare services.

The complete results of the survey may be downloaded here . For more information about how TimelyCare transforms lives, please visit timelycare.com.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

SOURCE TimelyCare