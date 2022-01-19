Students to Breakfast at the Capitol to Celebrate School Choice Week 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa private school students will gather for a celebratory breakfast at the State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 27 to celebrate School Choice Week and educational opportunity.

Students from Dowling Catholic High School and Des Moines Christian School, as well as homeschool students, will kick off a Day at the Capitol with a special breakfast marking the Week. The early morning event will take place 7-8:30 a.m. in the State Capitol's Legislative Dining Room.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"During School Choice Week we are very excited to celebrate the variety of educational options available in our state," said Trish Wilger, executive director of Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education. "Iowa has many quality options for educating students, and we hope this celebration highlights the benefit of providing all parents access to all options."

The state capitol is located at 1007 E. Grand Ave.

The event's host, Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education, is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to expanding school choice options in Iowa. Its mission is to promote educational choice so that all children and parents in Iowa can access and afford their school of choice.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

