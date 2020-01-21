Students to Celebrate School Choice Week with Civics Day at the Capitol Rotunda

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from a diverse array of private schools will encounter American government in action at a Civics Day on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to celebrate school choice. For the second consecutive year, Colorado Civics Day will take place during National School Choice Week. Students will visit the Colorado Capitol Building Rotunda and the Knights of Columbus Hall between 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two of the attending schools will recite the Pledge of Allegiance before the House and Senate at 9 a.m.

During the Civics Day, students will have the opportunity to observe Senate and House proceedings, meet their school's elected officials, and enjoy lunch with legislators. Students will also receive a tour of the historic Colorado Capitol.

The Colorado Civics Day is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"A vibrant array of school options helps develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be introducing some of those young leaders to American government through our Civics Day event at the Colorado Capitol," said Katrina Yoshida, policy engagement manager at ACE Scholarships. "Our diverse network of partner private schools does incredible work for students, and it is exciting to give state lawmakers a chance to connect directly with these schools, the students they serve, and the educators who go to bat for kids every day."

This event is hosted by ACE Scholarships, an organization committed to helping low-income parents provide the opportunity of great education to their children. ACE Scholarships provides children of low-income families with tax-credited scholarships to private schools in grades K-12.

The day will begin at the Colorado Capitol Building Rotunda and end at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 1555 Grant St.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.

