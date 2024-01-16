Students to Demonstrate School Spirit during School Choice Week Rallies

News provided by

National School Choice Week

16 Jan, 2024, 01:32 ET

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at two Indiana voucher-accepting schools will express their enthusiasm for learning –– and share why they love going to school each day –– at community celebrations hosted by the Institute for Quality Education during National School Choice Week 2024 (Jan. 21-27).

A celebration at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Academy (6840 Nimtz Pkwy in South Bend) on Monday, Jan. 22 will kick off the Week. Featuring a school choir performance, student and teacher remarks, refreshments, a photo opportunity, and School Choice Week swag, the pep rally will highlight how finding a good school fit empowers students to learn deeply and give back to their community.

Festivities will continue at Bishop Noll (1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond) at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Juniors and seniors at the school will hear speakers from Big Shoulders Fund and Pastor Eric Boone of Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, then enjoy fellowship and snacks at a student rally.

Both private schools participate in Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships to qualifying students to make quality education options accessible to all children, regardless of income or zip code.

Organizers hope that both events encourage students to celebrate the power of learning and share with others what their school choice means to them.

"School choice makes a daily difference for families across Indiana, providing parents with opportunities to find learning environments that meet their children's needs, interests, and challenges," said Betsy Wiley, president & CEO of the Institute for Quality Education. "We are excited to celebrate schools' successes this week and to inspire even more families with information about the many educational options available for their children."

Resurrection Lutheran Academy serves students in grades pre-K-8 and seeks to provide a Christ-centered learning environment and academic excellence, cultivating a lifetime of spiritual growth and service to God and to others.

Bishop Noll is a Catholic high school serving the youth of Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area; the school is consistently named an A-rated school by the Indiana Department of Education.

These community celebrations are timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, home education, and microschool options available for families. More than 600 of the Week's activities will take place in Indiana.

In addition to these in-school celebrations, the Institute for Quality Education will host a student breakfast with legislators at the Indiana State Capitol during the Week.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Picked a School for the Fall Yet? Explore Options, Family Fun at this Year's School Choice Fair

Picked a School for the Fall Yet? Explore Options, Family Fun at this Year's School Choice Fair

Butterfly or superhero? Enjoy face painting and explore school options at a free school fair celebration at the Salem Convention Center on Saturday,...
School Choice Week Celebration at the Children's Museum to Shine a Light on Kids

School Choice Week Celebration at the Children's Museum to Shine a Light on Kids

No matter their zip code or background, Minnesota students deserve access to K-12 education opportunities that help them learn, grow, and dream big....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.