Students to Share Music, Dance Performances at School Choice Week Showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public charter school and private school students from the Charlotte area will bring their talents to a student showcase in celebration of School Choice Week on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Discovery Place. The showcase will feature a keynote address by former Sen. Joel Ford.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the celebration. Zhen Graham, a public charter school graduate, will emcee the event and the school choice showcase will include the Pledge of Allegiance by Cornerstone Christian School, a traditional Chinese dance by East Voyager Academy, and a musical performance by Victory Christian Center School. At 10:45 a.m., special guest former Senator and board member for Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina, Joel Ford will deliver remarks on his school choice story and the value of educational opportunity in North Carolina.

The showcase will wrap up at 11 a.m. and be followed by a time for attendees to enjoy lunch, networking, and photo opportunities.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"North Carolina has been a leader in advancing parental school choice – lifting the cap on public charter schools, establishing and expanding three scholarship programs to allow parents the opportunity to send their child to a private school, and empowering parents to homeschool their children," said Allison Guenther, director of outreach at Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina. "National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on the choice in education for North Carolina's nearly 118,000 public charter school students, the over 14,000 students on a private school scholarship, and over 142,000 homeschool students."

Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina is a non-profit organization that advocates for quality educational options through parental school choice.

The Discovery Place is located at 301 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/north-carolina.

