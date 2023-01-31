Studio Center Names New Director of Marketing and Branding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Center has named Paula Hill as Director of Marketing and Branding.

Paula's marketing experience includes over three decades of working with several radio companies and many types of businesses. Paula will oversee marketing and brand strategies and work to support the company's philanthropic efforts.

"We are all thrilled to add Paula's Talents to the Studio Center Team. Paula is an absolutely perfect fit for our brand and culture! She's going to do great things for us!"

William "Woody" Prettyman - CEO

"Studio Center is truly a creative powerhouse of services…Voiceovers, Audio and Video Production, Post-production, Sound Design, On-Camera Talent, Original Music, Jingles, Music Videos, TV, Website Design and Development, SEM, SEO, Social Media Management and MORE! I am so excited and honored to join this talented team!"

Paula Hill

About Studio Center

Founded in 1967, Studio Center is a nationally acclaimed media firm specializing in content creation, distribution and measurement. They have clients in all 50 states and countries around the globe. The company has eight successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment and Social Media Management. Studio Center is a privately owned company headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. www.studiocenter.com

