Studio Center Produces the 757 Branding Campaign Announcement Video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Center assisted in creating a video that explains the need for a region-wide pride-building effort that will unite our region's 17 jurisdictions and 1.7 million people around the one thing that we all agree on – we are the 757. The video captures the sentiments of CEOs, University Presidents, community leaders, and young people across the region.

In the video, each person shares a short, but important thought. When tied together, these independent messages present a seamless charge to our entire community – let's become a unified region that attracts and retains a growing number of young people who call 757 home.

This video and message it conveys comes from the work of the Envision 2020 Regional Branding Initiative's recommendations detailed here: https://bit.ly/35Bxr2v

For those interested in viewing the 757 video, please contact Studio Center's CEO, William "Woody" Prettyman and he will be happy to share.

Commenting about the video, William "Woody" Prettyman said, "This video is nothing short of inspirational as it captures our region's most senior leaders sharing how much they listen to, value and need our young people and the unique culture that defines the 757. This video signals a tipping point for our region."

www.studiocenter.com

